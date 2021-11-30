Cheers! Swanky Fife care home with champagne bar, cinema and hair salon approved

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans for a swanky new care home boasting a champagne bar, hair salon and cinema in a Fife town have been given the green light.

Fife Council has approved the ambitious 68-suite development, which is set to be built on a prominent site on Harbour Way in Dalgety Bay.

As well as including the luxury amenities for its residents, the three-storey development will also have landscaped gardens as well as private off-road parking.

Morrison Community Care (Dalgety Bay) Propco Limited, a subsidiary of the firm’s recently launched joint venture company Morrison Community Care (CCG) Holdco Limited, reveled the project in June and has now been given formal approval by the local authority.

‘Latest post-Covid care standards’

The plan is to transform the triangular site which is currently occupied by a car showroom and garage.

The company’s design statement, prepared by Glasgow-based architect Holmes Millar, revealed plans to demolish the showroom.

It added: “The home will be designed to the latest post-Covid care standards in accordance with the latest guidance from the Care Inspectorate.”

It is the latest in a string of new developments approved in Dalgety Bay.

The care home is just yards away from the former Dobbies garden centre site on Western Access Road, which is to be redeveloped.

Plans to build a new B&M store on that site, which has lain vacant since February 2020, were approved in October.

Meanwhile construction work continues as part of a regeneration of Hillend and Donibristle Industrial Estate just a short distance away, creating units for small businesses.