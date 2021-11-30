Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Cheers! Swanky Fife care home with champagne bar, cinema and hair salon approved

By Neil Henderson
November 30 2021, 8.30am Updated: November 30 2021, 9.54am
Plans for the luxury 68-suite care home facility have been approved by Fife Council.
Plans for a swanky new care home boasting a champagne bar, hair salon and cinema in a Fife town have been given the green light.

Fife Council has approved the ambitious 68-suite development, which is set to be built on a prominent site on Harbour Way in Dalgety Bay.

As well as including the luxury amenities for its residents, the three-storey development will also have landscaped gardens as well as private off-road parking.

Morrison Community Care (Dalgety Bay) Propco Limited, a subsidiary of the firm’s recently launched joint venture company Morrison Community Care (CCG) Holdco Limited, reveled the project in June and has now been given formal approval by the local authority.

‘Latest post-Covid care standards’

The plan is to transform the triangular site which is currently occupied by a car showroom and garage.

The company’s design statement, prepared by Glasgow-based architect Holmes Millar, revealed plans to demolish the showroom.

It added: “The home will be designed to the latest post-Covid care standards in accordance with the latest guidance from the Care Inspectorate.”

The proposed site is currently occupied by a car showroom and garage.

It is the latest in a string of new developments approved in Dalgety Bay.

The care home is just yards away from the former Dobbies garden centre site on Western Access Road, which is to be redeveloped.

Plans to build a new B&M store on that site, which has lain vacant since February 2020, were approved in October.

Meanwhile construction work continues as part of a regeneration of Hillend and Donibristle Industrial Estate just a short distance away, creating units for small businesses.

