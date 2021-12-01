Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Fife sees highest number of weekly deaths in Scotland

By Jake Keith
December 1 2021, 5.30pm Updated: December 1 2021, 5.49pm
11 deaths were linked to Covid were recorded in Fife last week - the most in Scotland
11 people in Fife died with Covid-19 in the past week.

Fife recorded the most Covid-19 deaths in Scotland over the last week, the latest statistics show.

National Records of Scotland weekly data reveals coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificates of 11 people in the Kingdom.

Across Scotland, in the seven days leading up to November 28, a total of 97 deaths were registered — one more than the previous week.

It comes as the heavily mutated Omicron variant reaches the country, though only nine cases have so far been confirmed with none of those affected seriously ill.

None of those testing positive had recently travelled outside the UK and all have been linked to a single private gathering.

Latest Covid-19 figures

The NRS statistics show Dundee saw six new deaths, while Perth & Kinross and Angus both recorded three.

This takes Scotland’s overall death toll to 12,127 since the pandemic began.

It’s the third time since early October Fife has recorded the highest number of weekly deaths.

Health officials often warn of higher hospitalisations and deaths in the weeks following a spike in case numbers.

Across Scotland there was a large increase in cases in mid November.

In Fife, the seven-day case rate almost doubled in the first two weeks of the month to 463 per 100,000 people.

Nicola Sturgeon recently warned of the need to be extra vigilant in the face of the little understood Omicron variant and cold winter months.

She said “now is the time” for anyone who has stopped vigilantly handwashing, taking regular tests, or wearing face masks to start doing so again.

NHS Fife did not respond to a request for comment.

