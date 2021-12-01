Covid: Fife sees highest number of weekly deaths in Scotland

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fife recorded the most Covid-19 deaths in Scotland over the last week, the latest statistics show.

National Records of Scotland weekly data reveals coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificates of 11 people in the Kingdom.

Across Scotland, in the seven days leading up to November 28, a total of 97 deaths were registered — one more than the previous week.

It comes as the heavily mutated Omicron variant reaches the country, though only nine cases have so far been confirmed with none of those affected seriously ill.

None of those testing positive had recently travelled outside the UK and all have been linked to a single private gathering.

Latest Covid-19 figures

The NRS statistics show Dundee saw six new deaths, while Perth & Kinross and Angus both recorded three.

This takes Scotland’s overall death toll to 12,127 since the pandemic began.

It’s the third time since early October Fife has recorded the highest number of weekly deaths.

Health officials often warn of higher hospitalisations and deaths in the weeks following a spike in case numbers.

Across Scotland there was a large increase in cases in mid November.

In Fife, the seven-day case rate almost doubled in the first two weeks of the month to 463 per 100,000 people.

Nicola Sturgeon recently warned of the need to be extra vigilant in the face of the little understood Omicron variant and cold winter months.

She said “now is the time” for anyone who has stopped vigilantly handwashing, taking regular tests, or wearing face masks to start doing so again.

NHS Fife did not respond to a request for comment.