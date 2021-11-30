Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Omicron Covid cases in Scotland all linked to single private event

By Jake Keith
November 30 2021, 2.59pm Updated: November 30 2021, 3.03pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday November 18, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire

All nine of the Omicron Covid cases in Scotland have been linked to a private event held 10 days ago,  Nicola Sturgeon has revealed.

The First Minister said the cases were identified following the gathering on November 20.

Three new cases of the variant were confirmed this morning, bringing the official total to nine in Scotland.

Across the UK, 14 have so far been identified.

‘We fully expect more Omicron cases’

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament during her weekly Covid-19 update, Ms Sturgeon said: “None of these individuals as far as we know has any recent travel history to or known links with others who have travelled to the countries in southern Africa where the variant was originally detected.

“However, while the contact tracing exercise is still ongoing, health protection teams have established that all nine cases are linked.

“They all trace back to a single private event on November 20.

The Omicron variant was detected for the first time this month.

“Indeed, we fully expect that there will be more cases identified over the coming days that are also linked to this event.”

Ms Sturgeon said the lack of overseas travel among the cases does suggest some community transmission, though she said this spread may still be “limited” because they are linked to a single event.

Fears over Omicron variant spread

Meanwhile, the boss of vaccine manufacturer Moderna said today vaccine effectiveness will likely drop against Omicron variant.

Stéphane Bancel said it would take months before companies such as his could manufacture jabs at scale to target specific variants.

Officials in the Netherlands say the highly mutated variant was present in the country earlier than first thought.

Scientists say two test samples taken between November 19 and 23 show it was present in the country before the variant was even reported by South Africa.

It raises fears the variant may have been circulating long before any countries started to take action to mitigate its spread.

Boris Johnson is due to hold a news conference at 4pm today to give an update on the UK-wide situation.

