Fife police hit out at drivers who filmed A92 crash scene on mobile phones

Police in Fife have criticised several drivers who were spotted filming an A92 crash scene on their mobile phones.

Emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash near Cowdenbeath, involving two cars and a lorry on Wednesday morning.

A 68-year-old woman and a man were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after the incident.

The force has launched an appeal for witnesses over the crash.

But on Wednesday night, officers revealed how they had spotted seven people filming the scene on their mobiles while driving past – one of whom was said to have had no hands on the steering wheel.

‘Disappointing’ behaviour by passing drivers

In a social media post, Police Scotland‘s road policing unit branded the behaviour “disappointing” and said it had taken place while the injured driver and passenger were still at the scene.

The post said the van driver had been given a fine and points on their licence.

It added: “The other six drivers can expect a letter and/or a knock on their door by us as its simply not acceptable and we have their details.”

Driving while using a mobile phone in Scotland can result in a fine of £100 or, if it goes to court, up to £1,000 – and three points on a licence.

The fine is £2,500 for drivers of goods vehicles or passenger-carrying vehicles with nine or more seats.

Appeal for witnesses to crash

Sergeant Michelle Burns from the Road Policing Unit at Glenrothes said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this road crash.

“The road was busy at the time and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact us through 101 with reference 0408 of December 8.”