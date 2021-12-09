Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife police hit out at drivers who filmed A92 crash scene on mobile phones

By James Simpson
December 9 2021, 10.30am
The crash on the A92 led to long tailbacks on Wednesday.
The crash on the A92 led to long tailbacks on Wednesday.

Police in Fife have criticised several drivers who were spotted filming an A92 crash scene on their mobile phones.

Emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash near Cowdenbeath, involving two cars and a lorry on Wednesday morning.

A 68-year-old woman and a man were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after the incident.

The force has launched an appeal for witnesses over the crash.

But on Wednesday night, officers revealed how they had spotted seven people filming the scene on their mobiles while driving past – one of whom was said to have had no hands on the steering wheel.

‘Disappointing’ behaviour by passing drivers

In a social media post, Police Scotland‘s road policing unit branded the behaviour “disappointing” and said it had taken place while the injured driver and passenger were still at the scene.

The post said the van driver had been given a fine and points on their licence.

It added: “The other six drivers can expect a letter and/or a knock on their door by us as its simply not acceptable and we have their details.”

Driving while using a mobile phone in Scotland can result in a fine of £100 or, if it goes to court, up to £1,000 – and three points on a licence.

The fine is £2,500 for drivers of goods vehicles or passenger-carrying vehicles with nine or more seats.

Appeal for witnesses to crash

Sergeant Michelle Burns from the Road Policing Unit at Glenrothes said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this road crash.

“The road was busy at the time and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact us through 101 with reference 0408 of December 8.”

Man reported after two-car crash involving mini bus near Lochgelly