‘Disgusting’ Covid-19 graffiti sprayed on Tayport homes

By Steven Rae
December 13 2021, 1.57pm Updated: December 13 2021, 3.51pm
The graffiti on Castle Street.
Offensive graffiti relating to Covid-19 has been sprayed on three buildings in Tayport.

The blue paint appeared yesterday evening, with one householder calling it “disgusting”.

Police and Fife Council have both been contacted, with the local authority due to remove the writing today, one resident said.

The Castle Street homes were targeted on Sunday.

Jen Skelsey had the words “Covid bulls***” sprayed on the wall of her William Street home.

The same words have been painted across two homes in Castle Street.

Jen said the Covid graffitti, which faces on to Reform Street, appeared some time between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday.

Council and police contacted about graffiti

She said: “I didn’t hear or see anything until I saw it on the wall.

“I spoke to the police who said they would send somebody out tomorrow evening.

“The council are coming out to fix it. I’ve tried paint thinner and a pressure washer but it wasn’t coming off – hopefully they will have something to take it off.

“Hopefully that happens sooner rather than later because it looks awful.”

The graffiti on William Street.

She added: “One of the neighbours let me know about it – it must have been done between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

“I’ve lived here eight years and there’s never been anything like this happen before. It’s not like Tayport.

“Someone, somewhere must know who did it.”

Philip Cullingworth lives in the house next door to the one targeted in Castle Street, with his home attached to the same building.

‘Disgusting’ to spray houses with graffiti

The 72-year-old retiree said: “I’ve never seen anything like this before.

“I really hope it’s reported to the police.

“There were problems a long time ago with youths scratching cars here. You’d think it might be youths again. But that problem was many, many years ago.

“That’s disgusting though, to do that to someone’s private property.”

‘No issue with graffiti in 40 years’

The householder, who asked not be named, said: “I don’t know why they’ve chosen my wall. I’ve been here more than 40 years and never had any problem in the street.

“The police were informed last night. I’m going to have to get stuff to get it cleaned up – no one else will do it.

The houses on Castle Street.

 

“It’s just mindless vandalism. One of the neighbour saw it on Facebook last night and told me about it – I hadn’t a clue until then.

“There were issues last year with spraypainting vandalism in Newport-on-Tay last year but this is the first I’ve seen or heard of it in Tayport.”

Police looking into three incidents

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received two reports of vandalism to properties on Castle Street and one in William Street in Tayport.

“The incidents happened between the afternoon of Sunday December 12 and the morning of Monday December 13.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

‘Graffiti is a serious crime’

Fife Council’s safer communities manager Kirstie Freeman said: “Graffiti is a serious crime that impacts all members of the community and the removal of graffiti is costly to the council.

“We aim to clean graffiti as soon as possible after it is reported to us, particularly if it is offensive.

“We rely on the public coming forward and reporting graffiti. You can do this online at the Fife Council website, or phone 03451 55 00 22.”

