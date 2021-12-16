Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glenrothes bridge re-opens after police incident

By Alasdair Clark
December 16 2021, 12.03pm Updated: December 16 2021, 2.37pm
Incident Glenrothes white bridge
A police helicopter over Glenrothes on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to an incident in Glenrothes have said the White Bridge has re-opened following reports of concern for a person.

Police Scotland’s helicopter was seen circling, while witnesses reported a significant emergency service presence.

A force spokesperson said officers were called to the bridge, known locally in Glenrothes as the “white bridge”, shortly after 10am on Thursday.

Medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are on scene.

The road was able to reopen shortly after 1pm, and it is understood no injuries were reported as a result.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the B969 at the Leslie roundabout in Glenrothes around 10.15am following a report of concern for a person.”

