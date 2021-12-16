Glenrothes bridge re-opens after police incident

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency crews responding to an incident in Glenrothes have said the White Bridge has re-opened following reports of concern for a person.

Police Scotland’s helicopter was seen circling, while witnesses reported a significant emergency service presence.

A force spokesperson said officers were called to the bridge, known locally in Glenrothes as the “white bridge”, shortly after 10am on Thursday.

Medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are on scene.

The road was able to reopen shortly after 1pm, and it is understood no injuries were reported as a result.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the B969 at the Leslie roundabout in Glenrothes around 10.15am following a report of concern for a person.”