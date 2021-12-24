Drivers allegedly seen filming Fife crash scene reported to prosecutors

An error occurred. Please try again.

Six drivers seen by police allegedly filming a Fife crash scene on the A92 earlier this month have been traced and reported to prosecutors.

Emergency crews attending a crash on the A92 on December 8 reported seeing drivers filming the scene on their phones as they passed by.

Police had promised to track those responsible down and in an update on Wednesday, they confirmed six motorists had now been traced and sent letters confirming intentions to prosecute them for driving offences.

Those reported to the Procurator Fiscal included one driver in Dumfrieshire, Road Police in Fife said.

“We stated at the time that those drivers should ‘expect letters and a knock on their door’.

Six drivers reported to prosecutors

“We have now identified and traced them all, including one in Dumfriesshire,” a force spokesperson said.

They added: “Six drivers have now been reported for Dangerous Driving to [the Procurator Fiscal.

“Likely not the Christmas present they wanted.”

Seventh motorist fined at scene

A seventh driver stopped at the scene was given a £200 fine and points on their licence.

The crash on the A92 involving two cars and a lorry had led to tailbacks. A 68-year-old woman and a man were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after the incident.

Launching an appeal for information, Sergeant Michelle Burns from the Road Policing Unit at Glenrothes said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this road crash.

Police appeal after Fife crash

“The road was busy at the time and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact us through 101 with reference 0408 of December 8.”