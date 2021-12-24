Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drivers allegedly seen filming Fife crash scene reported to prosecutors

By Alasdair Clark
December 24 2021, 7.26am Updated: December 24 2021, 9.25am
Fife crash scene
Emergency crews were responding to a crash on the A92

Six drivers seen by police allegedly filming a Fife crash scene on the A92 earlier this month have been traced and reported to prosecutors.

Emergency crews attending a crash on the A92 on December 8 reported seeing drivers filming the scene on their phones as they passed by.

Police had promised to track those responsible down and in an update on Wednesday, they confirmed six motorists had now been traced and sent letters confirming intentions to prosecute them for driving offences.

Those reported to the Procurator Fiscal included one driver in Dumfrieshire, Road Police in Fife said.

“We stated at the time that those drivers should ‘expect letters and a knock on their door’.

Six drivers reported to prosecutors

“We have now identified and traced them all, including one in Dumfriesshire,” a force spokesperson said.

They added: “Six drivers have now been reported for Dangerous Driving to [the Procurator Fiscal.

“Likely not the Christmas present they wanted.”

Seventh motorist fined at scene

A seventh driver stopped at the scene was given a £200 fine and points on their licence.

The crash on the A92 involving two cars and a lorry had led to tailbacks. A 68-year-old woman and a man were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after the incident.

Launching an appeal for information, Sergeant Michelle Burns from the Road Policing Unit at Glenrothes said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this road crash.

Police appeal after Fife crash

“The road was busy at the time and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact us through 101 with reference 0408 of December 8.”

