Two people taken to hospital after car crashes on to Kirkcaldy roundabout By Emma Duncan December 31 2021, 7.59am Updated: December 31 2021, 7.04pm The car crashed on to the roundabout at the bottom of St Clair Street. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Man, 47, charged over Kirkcaldy Christmas Day ‘attempted murder’ Man cut free as car crashes into trees on Fife road Man, 41, dies and two people seriously injured in crash Two people taken to hospital after crash in Kirriemuir