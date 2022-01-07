Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forgan Roundabout: Emergency crews called to three-car crash on Dundee to St Andrews road

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 7 2022, 5.52pm Updated: January 7 2022, 7.12pm
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle crash near the Forgan Roundabout in north-east Fife on Friday.

The collision, near Newport-on-Tay, left the main road between Dundee and St Andrews partly blocked.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the scene with firefighters helping to make the vehicles safe.

Two ambulances heading to scene

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services were in attendance following a three-vehicle crash at the Forgan Roundabout near Newport-on-Tay which occurred around 4.50pm.”

It is understood no one was hurt in the crash.

One witness said she saw two fire engines, two ambulances and two police cars heading over the Tay Road Bridge with their blue lights flashing.

She said: “There are lots of blue lights and they are heading towards the roundabout.”

Bus services affected

Meanwhile Stagecoach East Scotland said the incident affected  bus services in the area.

The company tweeted: “The 17:07 and 17:17 99 services from Dundee to St Andrews are currently stuck in an RTA at Forgan Roundabout.

“Other services have been diverted via Five Roads Roundabout and may be subject to delays.”

