Forgan Roundabout: Emergency crews called to three-car crash on Dundee to St Andrews road

Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle crash near the Forgan Roundabout in north-east Fife on Friday.

The collision, near Newport-on-Tay, left the main road between Dundee and St Andrews partly blocked.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the scene with firefighters helping to make the vehicles safe.

Two ambulances heading to scene

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services were in attendance following a three-vehicle crash at the Forgan Roundabout near Newport-on-Tay which occurred around 4.50pm.”

One witness said she saw two fire engines, two ambulances and two police cars heading over the Tay Road Bridge with their blue lights flashing.

She said: “There are lots of blue lights and they are heading towards the roundabout.”

Bus services affected

Meanwhile Stagecoach East Scotland said the incident affected bus services in the area.

The company tweeted: “The 17:07 and 17:17 99 services from Dundee to St Andrews are currently stuck in an RTA at Forgan Roundabout.

“Other services have been diverted via Five Roads Roundabout and may be subject to delays.”