Search launched for missing man, 28, last seen in St Andrews

By Alasdair Clark
February 1 2022, 1.13pm Updated: February 1 2022, 3.30pm
Maksym Yakimenko was last seen at 2am on Monday.
Maksym Yakimenko was last seen at 2am on Monday.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a 28-year-old missing man who was last seen in St Andrews.

Maksym Yakimenko went missing from the area in the early hours of Monday and has not been seen since.

It is unclear whether the 28-year-old lives in the Fife town.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace 28-year-old Maksym Yakimenko.

“Maksym was last seen around 2am on Monday January 31 in the St Andrews area of Fife.

“Any information, please call 101 quoting 3473 of January 31.”

