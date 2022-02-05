Firefighters battle blaze at Cupar Trading Estate By Amie Flett February 5 2022, 4.57pm Updated: February 5 2022, 7.15pm Smoke from a fire at Cupar Trading Estate. Pic credit: Fife Jammer Locations [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters tackled a blaze at the Cupar Trading Estate in Fife on Saturday afternoon. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at around 2.30pm following reports of a pile of rubbish on fire. Residents in the area have reported seeing clouds of black smoke coming from the Trading Estate. A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We are in attendance at Cupar Trading Estate to a pile of rubbish on fire “We were called at around 2.29pm and have three appliances in attendance” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Roof collapses as Lochgelly home gutted by fire Dundee school pupils threatened with criminal action over ‘malicious’ fire alarms Two people in hospital after crash closes Fife road Cursed Perth home gutted by blaze for second time as elderly man escapes again