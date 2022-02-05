Firefighters battle blaze at Cupar Trading Estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters tackled a blaze at the Cupar Trading Estate in Fife on Saturday afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at around 2.30pm following reports of a pile of rubbish on fire.

Residents in the area have reported seeing clouds of black smoke coming from the Trading Estate.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We are in attendance at Cupar Trading Estate to a pile of rubbish on fire

“We were called at around 2.29pm and have three appliances in attendance”