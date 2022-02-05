Raith Rovers 0-0 Hamilton: Chants of ‘sack the board’ amid glare of David Goodwillie saga

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Photographers scattered along Pratt Street. Supporters being interviewed by news reporters. A sense of uncertainty hanging heavy in the air amid talk of mooted protests.

This was no ordinary home match for Raith Rovers.

But this has been no ordinary week for Raith Rovers.

The Fife club have endured arguably the most tumultuous five days in their 139-year history following the controversial and — by their own admission — wrong-headed decision to sign David Goodwillie.

Following widespread condemnation, resignations and their Ladies’ team severing all ties with Rovers, the call was reversed on Thursday.

Goodwillie, branded a rapist in a civil court in 2017, will never play for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

While talks continue behind the scenes regarding his contractual situation — complex, given he only penned a two-and-a-half year deal on Monday — Rovers still had a football match to play.

It was amid this uncommon media glare that Hamilton arrived. The game would do little to overshadow the furore which preceded it, with the sides playing out a 0-0 draw.

Atmosphere

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn, who has not escaped criticism for his part in the arrival of Goodwillie, received a largely warm welcome from the home supporters in the South Stand as he applauded them.

Nor did any protests initially occur. The attendance would be announced at 1196.

Once the football commenced, Raith suffered an immediate blow when Tom Lang hit the turf, howling in agony and clutching his knee.

He was replaced by Frankie Musonda.

In the immediate aftermath of Lang’s departure, former Stark’s Park loan ace Kai Kennedy cut inside from the left flank before firing a ferocious drive inches wide.

Jamie Hamilton then forced a stunning low stop from Jamie MacDonald, with the Rovers stopper responding magnificently to block the follow-up from David Moyo.

By the time Moyo shot wide from a corner-kick, the hosts were undoubtedly fortunate to be level.

However, Ethan Ross appeared on a one-man mission to light up the contest for Rovers, producing a couple of dangerous surges forward before curling a superb effort inches of target prior to half-time.

‘Sack the board’

Rovers finally tested Joe Hilton in the early stages of the second period when a low delivery ricocheted towards goal. However, the Accies keeper made a fine low save with his legs.

Quite aside from the events of this week, Raith’s season was already threatening to spiral on the pitch.

Prior to the arrival of Accies, Rovers’ winless streak in the Championship was seven matches.

Desperately seeking to arrest that malaise, McGlynn introduced the attacking talents of Matej Poplatnik, Ethon Varian and Dario Zanatta as the second period progressed.

It would not herald the renewed attacking impetus the Rovers boss intended. Indeed, Hamilton looked the more likely side to break the deadlock.

The full-time whistle was met by loud jeers, with chants of ‘sack the board’ emanating from the South Stand.