Raith Rovers 0-0 Hamilton: Chants of ‘sack the board’ amid glare of David Goodwillie saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers 0-0 Hamilton: Chants of ‘sack the board’ amid glare of David Goodwillie saga

By Alan Temple
February 5 2022, 5.05pm
Musonda battles
Musonda battles

Photographers scattered along Pratt Street. Supporters being interviewed by news reporters. A sense of uncertainty hanging heavy in the air amid talk of mooted protests.

This was no ordinary home match for Raith Rovers.

But this has been no ordinary week for Raith Rovers.

The Fife club have endured arguably the most tumultuous five days in their 139-year history following the controversial and — by their own admission — wrong-headed decision to sign David Goodwillie.

Following widespread condemnation, resignations and their Ladies’ team severing all ties with Rovers, the call was reversed on Thursday.

Goodwillie, branded a rapist in a civil court in 2017, will never play for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

An STV reporter prepares to speak to arriving Raith fans

While talks continue behind the scenes regarding his contractual situation — complex, given he only penned a two-and-a-half year deal on Monday — Rovers still had a football match to play.

It was amid this uncommon media glare that Hamilton arrived. The game would do little to overshadow the furore which preceded it, with the sides playing out a 0-0 draw.

Atmosphere

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn, who has not escaped criticism for his part in the arrival of Goodwillie, received a largely warm welcome from the home supporters in the South Stand as he applauded them.

Nor did any protests initially occur. The attendance would be announced at 1196.

Tom Lang suffers an agonising injury

Once the football commenced, Raith suffered an immediate blow when Tom Lang hit the turf, howling in agony and clutching his knee.

He was replaced by Frankie Musonda.

In the immediate aftermath of Lang’s departure, former Stark’s Park loan ace Kai Kennedy cut inside from the left flank before firing a ferocious drive inches wide.

Jamie Hamilton then forced a stunning low stop from Jamie MacDonald, with the Rovers stopper responding magnificently to block the follow-up from David Moyo.

By the time Moyo shot wide from a corner-kick, the hosts were undoubtedly fortunate to be level.

However, Ethan Ross appeared on a one-man mission to light up the contest for Rovers, producing a couple of dangerous surges forward before curling a superb effort inches of target prior to half-time.

‘Sack the board’

Sam Stanton surges forward

Rovers finally tested Joe Hilton in the early stages of the second period when a low delivery ricocheted towards goal. However, the Accies keeper made a fine low save with his legs.

Quite aside from the events of this week, Raith’s season was already threatening to spiral on the pitch. 

Prior to the arrival of Accies, Rovers’ winless streak in the Championship was seven matches.

Desperately seeking to arrest that malaise, McGlynn introduced the attacking talents of Matej Poplatnik, Ethon Varian and Dario Zanatta as the second period progressed.

It would not herald the renewed attacking impetus the Rovers boss intended. Indeed, Hamilton looked the more likely side to break the deadlock.

The full-time whistle was met by loud jeers, with chants of ‘sack the board’ emanating from the South Stand. 

Raith Rovers finances laid bare as cost of David Goodwillie saga emerges

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier