Glenrothes crash leaves girl, 8, with serious leg injury

An eight-year-old girl was left with serious injuries after a crash in Glenrothes on Saturday which saw her struck by a car.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm when the girl was on a pedestrian crossing near the Lidl supermarket in the town on February 19.

A silver Kia Sportage struck the girl, with the driver stopping to assist.

Police said the youngster sustained a “serious leg injury” as a result and required hospital treatment.

Officers investigating the crash have asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Police appeal

PC John Brown said officers were particularly keen to speak to another driver who stopped to help.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, in particular a woman driver who also stopped to assist.

“If you were in the area and can help them please get in touch. We would also like to speak to anyone driving at the time who has dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3829 of Saturday, 19 February, 2022.