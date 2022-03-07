Tributes paid to boy, 15, killed in three-vehicle Fife crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died in a three-vehicle crash in Fife at the weekend.

Shane Dickson, 15, died at the scene of the collision on the A985 near Cairneyhill, between Dunfermline and Kincardine, on Saturday night.

Emergency services attended at 11.50pm on Saturday after the youngster from Airdrie was struck by a coach.

The road, which links Rosyth to Kincardine, was closed for several hours as a result.

It reopened on Sunday shortly after 8am.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said an investigation was ongoing though it has been confirmed none of the vehicles collided with one another.

‘Our thoughts go out to Shane’s family’

He added: “Our thoughts go out to Shane’s family and friends.

“Although this happened late in the evening, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward.”

Hundreds of tributes have been posted online for the youngster.

‘Rest easy Shane’

One person wrote: “So sad another angel too soon.

“Thoughts are with his family.”

Another added “rest east Shane”.

The crash is the latest in a string of collisions on the stretch.

A 74-year-old woman died last October after the red Vauxhall Corsa she was travelling in collided with a tree near the village of Cairneyhill.

A Freedom of Information request by local councillor Mino Manekshaw revealed there were a total of six accidents on the whole of the A985 in 2019.

Speaking at the weekend Mr Manekshaw had paid tribute to the teenager following the crash.

He added: “It is very saddening.

“All life is precious, but it is especially precious when it’s a young person who hasn’t even had the chance to start living.

“Our hearts go out as a community to anyone affected by this loss.”