Firefighters rush to Fife van blaze

Emergency services rushed to the Cluny area of Fife on Saturday afternoon after a van went up in flames.

Fire crews were called to the scene on the B981 just before 2pm.

One appliance was sent out to extinguish the fire and the crew left the scene around an hour after receiving the call.

It is understood there were no casualties.

Police Scotland were made aware of the incident as the road was blocked temporarily.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at a van fire on the B981 in Fife.

“One fire appliance was in attendance and we have now left the scene.

“We received the call at 13:56 and left the scene at 14:50.”