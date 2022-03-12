Firefighters rush to Fife van blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife

Firefighters rush to Fife van blaze

By Amie Flett
March 12 2022, 3.17pm Updated: March 12 2022, 3.58pm
The van on fire
Van on fire on the B981, Fife. Pic credit: Fife Jammer Locations.

Emergency services rushed to the Cluny area of Fife on Saturday afternoon after a van went up in flames.

Fire crews were called to the scene on the B981 just before 2pm.

One appliance was sent out to extinguish the fire and the crew left the scene around an hour after receiving the call.

It is understood there were no casualties.

Police Scotland were made aware of the incident as the road was blocked temporarily.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at a van fire on the B981 in Fife.

“One fire appliance was in attendance and we have now left the scene.

“We received the call at 13:56 and left the scene at 14:50.”

