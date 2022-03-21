Man taken to hospital after car flips in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Man taken to hospital after car flips in crash

By Emma Duncan
March 21 2022, 6.25pm Updated: March 22 2022, 7.01am
The crash happened on the A912 between Falkland and Strathmiglo
A road connecting two Fife villages was closed after a car flipped in a crash and saw the driver involved taken to hospital.

The emergency services attended the accident on the A912 between Falkland and Strathmiglo.

The crash happened at 4.10pm on Monday and involves one car, which ended up on its roof.

The crash has closed the road in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

The male driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution, the extent of his injuries is not known.

The road has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.10pm on Monday March 21, to a report of a one car crash on the A912 between Falkland and Strathmiglo, in Fife.

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed in both directions.”

