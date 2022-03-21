Man taken to hospital after car flips in crash By Emma Duncan March 21 2022, 6.25pm Updated: March 22 2022, 7.01am The crash happened on the A912 between Falkland and Strathmiglo [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A road connecting two Fife villages was closed after a car flipped in a crash and saw the driver involved taken to hospital. The emergency services attended the accident on the A912 between Falkland and Strathmiglo. The crash happened at 4.10pm on Monday and involves one car, which ended up on its roof. The crash has closed the road in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations The male driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution, the extent of his injuries is not known. The road has since reopened. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.10pm on Monday March 21, to a report of a one car crash on the A912 between Falkland and Strathmiglo, in Fife. It is not known if anyone has been injured in the crash. “Emergency services attended and the road was closed in both directions.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Car flips in crash on main road through Scone Monday court round-up — Dens ‘mooner’ and abattoir creep Dundee driver lucky not to be injured when youths threw objects at car Shop worker left motorist with fractured sternum in Ferry Road crash