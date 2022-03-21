Man taken to hospital after car flips in crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A road connecting two Fife villages was closed after a car flipped in a crash and saw the driver involved taken to hospital.

The emergency services attended the accident on the A912 between Falkland and Strathmiglo.

The crash happened at 4.10pm on Monday and involves one car, which ended up on its roof.

The male driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution, the extent of his injuries is not known.

The road has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.10pm on Monday March 21, to a report of a one car crash on the A912 between Falkland and Strathmiglo, in Fife.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed in both directions.”