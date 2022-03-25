Call for investigation into Anstruther library closure as reopening date finally announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Call for investigation into Anstruther library closure as reopening date finally announced

By Claire Warrender
March 25 2022, 5.50am Updated: March 25 2022, 8.26am
Anstruther library opening in April
Anstruther children will soon be able to browse for books at their local library. Picture Gareth Jennings.

Anstruther library will finally return to normal opening hours if remaining Covid rules are shelved after Easter.

The announcement follows a long-running community campaign to reopen the popular service.

More than 200 people signed a petition and even children got in on the act with a World Book Day protest in their pyjamas.

The protest at the library. Picture: Steve Brown / DCT Media.

The library at Waid Community Campus also houses a cafe and a council customer service point.

And it is the last in Fife to fully reopen following the easing of restrictions.

Council officers say that’s because it shares a building with a school and it was too risky to let browsers mix with pupils.

However, it has now been confirmed it will reopen from April 18.

But while people power may have won the day, there is a fear the library could close again if Covid infections rise.

Anstruther Community Council secretary Daryl Wilson said: “We’re delighted to be going back to pre-pandemic opening hours in April.

“But we’re still frustrated at the council’s attitude.

“They can no longer use Covid as an excuse so they had no choice but to reopen it.

“However, we wonder what they’ll do if we’re ever in that situation again.”

Call for investigation into closure

The community council has now asked for an investigation into the issue.

“We want to know why it was closed for so long and why the community’s needs were ignored,” said Daryl.

“Ultimately, it was closed because the school needed the space.

“But it’s not the school’s space. It’s the community’s space.”

Children wanted more access to books at Anstruther library. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media

Campaigner Vicky Guigou is angry that children were unable to access books for months.

And the mum-of-two said: “Decisions were made without considering the impact on the wider community.

The people of Anstruther have been really let down by Fife Council.”

Councillor Linda Holt

“Alternative options proposed by the community council were not explored.

“And we regret the fact they failed to communicate openly with the community and overlooked our needs.”

And Anstruther councillor Linda Holt agrees.

She described the long closure as a scandal.

And she added: “The people of Anstruther have been really let down by Fife Council and they’re pretty cheesed off about it.”

Anstruther Library opening hours from April

The council’s head of customer service Dairmuid Cotter agreed the library was an important community asset.

But he said ongoing Covid rules in schools meant the closure had to continue.

However, this week he confirmed it would open from April 18 if the guidance eased as anticipated.

He added: “The library will open for an increased amount of time over the Easter break.”

Anstruther library will open on April 5 and 6 and April 12 and 13 from 9.30am to 4.30pm before returning to full opening the following week.

