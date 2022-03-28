Cupar man reported missing after leaving home with camping equipment and dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Cupar man reported missing after leaving home with camping equipment and dog

By Matteo Bell
March 28 2022, 2.09pm Updated: March 28 2022, 2.35pm
Colin McBeath was last seen on March 21.
A Cupar man has been reported missing after leaving home with camping equipment and a dog one week ago.

Colin McBeath, 54, was last seen at his home in Cupar on Monday March 21.

He left the property at around 9am and has not been heard from since.

Colin, an avid hiker and hillwalker, is known to have travelled as far as Skye in the past.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, balding and with a medium build.

Officers from Police Scotland are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing a 54 year old man, missing from Cupar,…

Posted by Fife Police Division on Monday, 28 March 2022

He has a long beard and is usually seen wearing a baseball cap.

When he was last seen, the missing man was accompanied by his dog — a brown Border Terrier who frequently wears a blue coat.

‘Concerns are growing for his wellbeing’

Police say they are growing increasingly worried about his disappearance.

Sergeant Andy Kirk said: “Colin has not been seen for a week now and concerns are growing for his wellbeing.”

A spokesperson added: “If anyone has seen Colin or has any information regarding his whereabouts, it is requested that they contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 2988 of March 26 2022.”

