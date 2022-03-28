Cupar man reported missing after leaving home with camping equipment and dog

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Cupar man has been reported missing after leaving home with camping equipment and a dog one week ago.

Colin McBeath, 54, was last seen at his home in Cupar on Monday March 21.

He left the property at around 9am and has not been heard from since.

Colin, an avid hiker and hillwalker, is known to have travelled as far as Skye in the past.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, balding and with a medium build.

Officers from Police Scotland are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing a 54 year old man, missing from Cupar,… Posted by Fife Police Division on Monday, 28 March 2022

He has a long beard and is usually seen wearing a baseball cap.

When he was last seen, the missing man was accompanied by his dog — a brown Border Terrier who frequently wears a blue coat.

‘Concerns are growing for his wellbeing’

Police say they are growing increasingly worried about his disappearance.

Sergeant Andy Kirk said: “Colin has not been seen for a week now and concerns are growing for his wellbeing.”

A spokesperson added: “If anyone has seen Colin or has any information regarding his whereabouts, it is requested that they contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 2988 of March 26 2022.”