Fire crews scrambled after fire breaks out at Cowdenbeath flats

Fire crews were scrambled after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Cowdenbeath on Tuesday evening.

Two crews, one from Lochgelly and a second from Burntisland station, were despatched after reports of a fire within one of the properties on Broad Street.

A number of firefighters were seen entering the building shortly before 9pm.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert at 8.45pm on Tuesday March 29 to a fire within a dwelling at flats in Broad Street in Cowdenbeath.

“An appliance from Lochgelly station and a second crew from Burntisland station were despatched to the scene.

“On arrival, a fire was located within a property at the block.

‘No reports of injuries’

“Four firefighters using breathing apparatus entered the building and the fire extinguished.

“A hose reel jet was also used.

“There were no reports of any injuries from the fire and an evacuation of the building was not required.

“Both crews left the scene at 9.20pm.”