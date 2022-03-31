VIDEO: See inside Scotland’s first Easter grotto and meet the Easter Bunny at Fife deer centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
VIDEO: See inside Scotland’s first Easter grotto and meet the Easter Bunny at Fife deer centre

By Claire Warrender
March 31 2022, 5.50am Updated: March 31 2022, 7.27am
The Easter Bunny welcomes Marlie and Hunter to his grotto. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.
The Scottish Deer Centre in Fife has created Scotland’s first Easter grotto.

And it includes a giant Easter Bunny ready to welcome children to his underground burrow.

The Easter Grotto launches this week. Picture Steve Brown / DCTMedia.

We’ve had a sneak preview of all it has to offer before it opens to families on Friday.

And we were helped by two-year-olds Hunter Findlay and Marlie Lynn, who were keen to show us around.

Easter Bunny’s living-room

Youngsters are greeted by the Easter Bunny’s helper inside the specially-decorated enclosure.

Then they can meet live chicks and bunnies and even sit in a cracked egg.

Hunter and Marlie had lots of fun playing outside before they met the star of the show.

The Easter Bunny and his helper chat to Marlie and Hunter. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

Families walk down a sloping path to get into the burrow.

Once there, they’ll find the Easter Bunny sitting in his living-room surrounded by carrots.

And carrots planted on his grass-covered roof even poke through the ceiling.

Easter egg hunt and prizes to be won

The Easter holiday fun includes an egg hunt, with 10 large eggs hidden around the park.

Children get a map and a pencil and have to find them all as they visit the animals.

And there are prizes in store for anyone who gets all 10.

The Scottish Deer Centre Easter grotto is the brainchild of owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay.

They saved the park from administration almost a year ago and set about making improvements.

Their Christmas grotto in December, complete with a snow machine and open-top bus, was a sell-out.

And they hope the Easter attraction will prove just as popular.

Fife Easter grotto is first in Scotland

David and Gavin converted a shipping container to create the burrow and buried the bottom half underground.

The top is covered in grass to resemble a hill and there is a window to let in light.

The entrance to the burrow at the Easter Grotto. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

David said: “Easter events like this are big in the USA but nobody really does it here.

“We’re the first in Scotland to host an Easter grotto and we think the kids will love it.”

The Scottish Deer Centre Easter grotto could become an annual event.

It runs until April 17 and tickets priced £6.95 are available at the Easter shack inside the park.

