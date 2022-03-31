VIDEO: See inside Scotland’s first Easter grotto and meet the Easter Bunny at Fife deer centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Deer Centre in Fife has created Scotland’s first Easter grotto.

And it includes a giant Easter Bunny ready to welcome children to his underground burrow.

We’ve had a sneak preview of all it has to offer before it opens to families on Friday.

And we were helped by two-year-olds Hunter Findlay and Marlie Lynn, who were keen to show us around.

Easter Bunny’s living-room

Youngsters are greeted by the Easter Bunny’s helper inside the specially-decorated enclosure.

Then they can meet live chicks and bunnies and even sit in a cracked egg.

Hunter and Marlie had lots of fun playing outside before they met the star of the show.

Families walk down a sloping path to get into the burrow.

Once there, they’ll find the Easter Bunny sitting in his living-room surrounded by carrots.

And carrots planted on his grass-covered roof even poke through the ceiling.

Easter egg hunt and prizes to be won

The Easter holiday fun includes an egg hunt, with 10 large eggs hidden around the park.

Children get a map and a pencil and have to find them all as they visit the animals.

And there are prizes in store for anyone who gets all 10.

The Scottish Deer Centre Easter grotto is the brainchild of owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay.

They saved the park from administration almost a year ago and set about making improvements.

Their Christmas grotto in December, complete with a snow machine and open-top bus, was a sell-out.

And they hope the Easter attraction will prove just as popular.

Fife Easter grotto is first in Scotland

David and Gavin converted a shipping container to create the burrow and buried the bottom half underground.

The top is covered in grass to resemble a hill and there is a window to let in light.

David said: “Easter events like this are big in the USA but nobody really does it here.

“We’re the first in Scotland to host an Easter grotto and we think the kids will love it.”

The Scottish Deer Centre Easter grotto could become an annual event.

It runs until April 17 and tickets priced £6.95 are available at the Easter shack inside the park.