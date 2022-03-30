VIDEO: 1,000 people form human chain during St Andrews rally for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: 1,000 people form human chain during St Andrews rally for Ukraine

By Claire Warrender
March 30 2022, 8.20pm Updated: March 30 2022, 9.26pm
A single human line was formed during the St Andrews Ukraine rally.
Hundreds of protestors formed a human line during the St Andrews Ukraine rally. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

St Andrews showed its support for the people of Ukraine with a mass rally for peace on Wednesday night.

Around 1,000 people made their voices heard during a march from the town centre to the West Sands.

People gather at St Salvators Quad before the St Andrews Ukraine rally
St Andrews Ukraine rally. People gather in St Salvators Quad before the march to West Sands. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

There, students, residents and visitors formed a single human line in a display of opposition to the Russian invasion and ongoing war.

And they listened as Ukranian students shared their stories of friends and family in the Eastern European country.

Many of those taking part wore the blue and yellow of the Ukraine flag.

And everyone was given a replica of the flag or a sunflower symbol.

1,000 people formed a human line during the St Andrews Ukraine rally
The crowd make a human line along West Sands during the St Andrews Ukraine rally. Picture. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Ukrainian student Diana Surzhyk addresses the crowd during the St Andrews Ukraine rally
Ukrainian student Diana Surzhyk addresses the crowd. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The human line on the West Sands from above. Picture St Andrews University.

The action followed a call from Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky for worldwide rallies and protests against the war.

And it was organised by St Andrews Students’ Association with support from St Andrews University.

Refugee Action St Andrews and the Rector’s Committee were also involved, and everyone was invited to take part.

Organisers said: “St Andrews is a small community but its geography means we have a chance to make a statement that belies our size.”

St Andrews Ukraine rally follows president’s call

Last week, President Zelensky called on people to come out and support Ukraine.

He said: “Show your standing.

“Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities.

President Zelensky. Photo by Ukrainian Presidency Press Office/ZUMA Press Wire.

“Come in the name of peace.

“Come with Ukranian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life.

“Make yourselves visible and heard.

“Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters.”

