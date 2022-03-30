VIDEO: 1,000 people form human chain during St Andrews rally for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews showed its support for the people of Ukraine with a mass rally for peace on Wednesday night.

Around 1,000 people made their voices heard during a march from the town centre to the West Sands.

There, students, residents and visitors formed a single human line in a display of opposition to the Russian invasion and ongoing war.

And they listened as Ukranian students shared their stories of friends and family in the Eastern European country.

Many of those taking part wore the blue and yellow of the Ukraine flag.

And everyone was given a replica of the flag or a sunflower symbol.

The action followed a call from Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky for worldwide rallies and protests against the war.

And it was organised by St Andrews Students’ Association with support from St Andrews University.

Refugee Action St Andrews and the Rector’s Committee were also involved, and everyone was invited to take part.

Organisers said: “St Andrews is a small community but its geography means we have a chance to make a statement that belies our size.”

St Andrews Ukraine rally follows president’s call

Last week, President Zelensky called on people to come out and support Ukraine.

He said: “Show your standing.

“Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities.

“Come in the name of peace.

“Come with Ukranian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life.

“Make yourselves visible and heard.

“Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters.”