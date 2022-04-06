Parking charges: Why are drivers charged more in some Fife towns than others?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Parking charges: Why are drivers charged more in some Fife towns than others?

By Claire Warrender
April 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 6 2022, 9.16am
Parking charges in Fife are different in different towns
Parking charges differ in towns across Fife.

Parking charges in town centres are a fixture of life across Scotland.

But in Fife, the charges differ depending on which town you are in.

It’s free in Glenrothes, Leven and Cowdenbeath.

And in Inverkeithing you can park all day for just £2.50.

It's £3.80 to park for more than four hours in the Esplanade multi-storey in Kirkcaldy.
It’s £3.80 to park for more than four hours in the Esplanade multi-storey in Kirkcaldy. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media

However, in larger towns such as Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline, you’ll pay as much as £3.80 for a four-hour stay.

But why doesn’t Fife Council have a uniform car parking charge across the whole region?

Well, there are two answers – demand and ownership.

Basically, the busier the town and the more in demand the car parks, the more you’ll pay.

And if the council doesn’t own the car parks – like in Glenrothes – it has no control over charging.

We’ve looked at parking charges in car parks in different town centres and spoken to Fife Council about the reasoning.

Parking charges in each Fife town

St Andrews

0-2 hours £1.10

2-4 hours £2.20

More than 4 hours £3.80

Anstruther

0-1 hour 70p

1-2 hours 90p

2-3 hours £1.20

Cupar

0-2 hours 50p

2-4 hours £1.10

More than four hours £2.20

Dunfermline Carnegie Drive East

0-1 hour £1.10

1-2 hours £1.70

2-3 hours £2.20

Parking in Dunfermline is among the dearest in Fife. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Other Dunfermline car parks

0-2 hours £1.10

2-4 hours £2.20

More than four hours £3.80

Inverkeithing

Chapel Place car park 5am to 9.30am £2.50

Kirkcaldy

It’s complicated. There are 12 town centre car parks with several different price structures. But the four long-stay ones charge:

0-2 hours £1.10

2-4 hours £2.20

More than 4 hours £3.80

Glenrothes

Free

Leven

Free

Cowdenbeath

Free

What does Fife Council say?

Service manager Susan Keenlyside said car parking is managed to improve the vitality of town centres and reduce congestion by encouraging people onto public transport.

“Many of Fife’s parking arrangements are historic and often reflect local arrangements appropriate to that particular area,” she said.

“While parking charges in key town centres are consistent, some have been tailored to reflect local demand and many areas of Fife have no council parking charges.

Parking charges in Fife: It’s free at the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes.

“This is either because the parking is not council owned, such as areas of Glenrothes, or demand is low enough that there’s no need to manage parking through charges.”

Demand for parking is regularly reviewed.

And as shopping patterns continue to change, the council is working with communities to ensure measures are appropriate.

Income from parking charges in Fife pays for the management and maintenance of car parks.

And any left over cash is used to support sustainable travel projects.

