Major blow for Kirkcaldy business targeted by thieves

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 16 2022, 2.02pm

A Kirkcaldy business has been left counting the cost after thieves broke into its work vans on Friday night.

CCTV footage shows the thieves targeting two vans belonging to Eurotech Technical Services on Mitchelston Industrial Estate in Kirkcaldy sometime between 11pm and 12.30am.

The company’s  operations co-ordinator, Jemma Morrice said the thieves stole two dashcams from the vans and also caused considerable damage.

Vans were badly damaged

Jemma said: “We think they were looking for tools. However, we never leave any tools in the vans overnight.

“We think because there was nothing else to take and they were frustrated they took the dashcams and also caused some pretty bad damage to both vans.”

Police Scotland have confirmed they are investigating

Jemma reckons that hundreds of pounds of damage have been caused. The value of the stolen dashcams adds up to around £300.

However, the biggest problem for the business is that the vans will be off the road until they can be replaced.

Jemma said: “We will either have to find replacements really quickly or find vans to rent to allow us to carry on.

Vans are crucial

“We are only a small business and we were just beginning to get back on our feet after Covid.

“We have just landed a really big contract and the vans are crucial for us.

The company are going to have to find temporary replacement vans

“We are furious and very upset this has happened. We have reported the matter to the police and really hope they catch whoever did this.

“We have really good CCTV footage so if anyone recognises these lowlife we’d love to hear from them.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.40am on Saturday,  April 16, to a report of a theft from vehicles at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, Muirhead, Kirkcaldy, that happened overnight.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

