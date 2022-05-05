Glenrothes sex attack: Police bid to track down occupants of cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Glenrothes sex attack: Police bid to track down occupants of cars

By Amie Flett
May 5 2022, 2.43pm Updated: May 5 2022, 3.34pm
Police investigating the sex attack on Caskieberran Road in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)
Police investigating the sex attack on Caskieberran Road in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

Police investigating a sex attack on a 39-year-old woman near a Glenrothes nightclub say they want to speak to the occupants of two cars seen in the area at the time.

Officers have confirmed more details about their investigation into the incident, which happened near the Styx nightclub early on Saturday.

A large police presence could be seen in the area around Caskieberran Road, opposite the junction with Cromarty Road, following the assault.

Occupants of cars ‘may have vital information’

Detectives are looking to trace the drivers and passengers of the vehicles as they may have “vital information”.

The first car is described as a silver/grey saloon taxi that was spotted travelling between the Tanshall Roundabout and Caskieberran Road.

Officers say the vehicle stopped for a short time near the junction at Cromarty Court before parking outside Styx nightclub, picking up four men and driving away.

Styx nightclub on Caskieberran Road in Glenrothes.

The second vehicle is a dark Audi or BM with five-spoke alloy wheels that was seen parked outside Styx between 12.40am and 1.05am.

Police believe the occupants had a conversation with people standing outside the venue before driving along Caskieberran Road, turning at the Tanshall Roundabout and then parking in front of the club again.

Officers are also looking to speak to a group of women who were near the Tanshall Roundabout and possibly spoke with the victim after the attack.

Police appeal for dash cam footage

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Through CCTV inquires we have identified these two vehicles that were in the general area around the time that the sexual assault happened.

“I would urge the owners of the cars to come forward, along with their occupants that night.

“In addition, if anyone was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, then please call us.

[The group of women] could have really important information and I urge you to get in touch

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley

“We are also keen to speak to a group of around five women who were near to the Tanshall Roundabout and may have spoken to the victim after the assault happened.

“You could have really important information and I urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference number 0499 of April 30, or by making an anonymous call to Crimestoppers.

The Rape Crisis Scotland helpline is open from 6pm – midnight, every night, 365 days a year. Call free 08088 01 03 02.

Remorseless sex predator caged for assaults on four sleeping women in Dundee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier