Glenrothes sex attack: Police bid to track down occupants of cars

Police investigating a sex attack on a 39-year-old woman near a Glenrothes nightclub say they want to speak to the occupants of two cars seen in the area at the time.

Officers have confirmed more details about their investigation into the incident, which happened near the Styx nightclub early on Saturday.

A large police presence could be seen in the area around Caskieberran Road, opposite the junction with Cromarty Road, following the assault.

Occupants of cars ‘may have vital information’

Detectives are looking to trace the drivers and passengers of the vehicles as they may have “vital information”.

The first car is described as a silver/grey saloon taxi that was spotted travelling between the Tanshall Roundabout and Caskieberran Road.

Officers say the vehicle stopped for a short time near the junction at Cromarty Court before parking outside Styx nightclub, picking up four men and driving away.

The second vehicle is a dark Audi or BM with five-spoke alloy wheels that was seen parked outside Styx between 12.40am and 1.05am.

Police believe the occupants had a conversation with people standing outside the venue before driving along Caskieberran Road, turning at the Tanshall Roundabout and then parking in front of the club again.

Officers are also looking to speak to a group of women who were near the Tanshall Roundabout and possibly spoke with the victim after the attack.

Police appeal for dash cam footage

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Through CCTV inquires we have identified these two vehicles that were in the general area around the time that the sexual assault happened.

“I would urge the owners of the cars to come forward, along with their occupants that night.

“In addition, if anyone was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, then please call us.

[The group of women] could have really important information and I urge you to get in touch Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley

“We are also keen to speak to a group of around five women who were near to the Tanshall Roundabout and may have spoken to the victim after the assault happened.

“You could have really important information and I urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference number 0499 of April 30, or by making an anonymous call to Crimestoppers.

The Rape Crisis Scotland helpline is open from 6pm – midnight, every night, 365 days a year. Call free 08088 01 03 02.