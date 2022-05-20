Fife Breakout Festival cancelled due to ticket sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The inaugural Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival in Fife has been cancelled due to ticket sales.

The event – which was in aid of the NHS – was set to take place from May 27 to 29 on The Esplanade in Kirkcaldy.

Wet Wet Wet were booked to headline the event, with acts like Big Country, Hue and Cry, Sandi Thom and Callum Beattie also performing.

However organisers say the “current economic climate” has led to ticket sales that make such live events “unviable”.

Breakout cancelled as live events ‘unviable’

A statement issued on social media on Friday night read: “It is with enormous regret that we have to announce the cancellation of Breakout.

“The current economic climate has led to a level of ticket sales that make live events unviable.

“We would like to offer our sincere thanks to all the bands, partner agencies & suppliers who have continued to give us their full support right to the last minute.”

Locals expressed their disappointment, with one person commenting: “First Party at the Park and now this! What a huge disappointment for everyone involved!”

Another said: “Sad day – I know how much hard work has gone into this and it promised to be something very special indeed for Kirkcaldy and the rest of Fife even more so due to the nature of the good cause being supported.”

The Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival was originally due to take place on The Esplanade from October 8 to 10.

However, organisers felt it would be irresponsible given the spike in Covid cases locally at the time and it was delayed until May.

Plans for Breakout featured a main stage, a fairground with rides and stalls, and an acoustic tent which would transform into a dance tent at night.

The three-day festival would have been the biggest music event in Fife this summer.