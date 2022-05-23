Fife library staff solve mystery of missing Agatha Christie book nearly 70 years after it vanished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife library staff solve mystery of missing Agatha Christie book nearly 70 years after it vanished

By Reporter
May 23 2022, 9.59am Updated: May 23 2022, 12.23pm
David Suchet starred as Poirot in a 2006 TV adaptation of After The Funeral.
Staff at a Fife library have solved the mystery of a missing Agatha Christie book – nearly 70 years after it vanished.

The 1953 Hercule Poirot thriller After The Funeral was borrowed from Kirkcaldy Library in Fife in the 1950s and never returned.

Staff have now received a replacement copy of the missing novel in the post – along with a cryptic note.

The precise whereabouts of the original Agatha Christie detective book remains a mystery, however, and staff are still no clearer as to whodunnit.

Beloved author Agatha Christie, who died in 1976.

In a plot twist the author herself would have been proud of, an enclosed greetings card is mysteriously signed “Mr M”, but does not divulge any names or addresses.

The note reads: “A book was borrowed in the fifties by a small girl.

“The house in Kirkcaldy was sold and the books went to London.

“So I owe you this book to cover the error. Sincerely, Mr M.”

Agatha Christie book tale ‘quite a mystery’

The new, substitute version of After the Funeral now has pride of place – along with the handwritten note – on the library’s returns desk.

Venue manager Helen Stevenson, of cultural charity OnFife, which runs the library in Kirkcaldy, said: “We were stunned and delighted to receive the package.

“It’s quite a mystery, but a really nice gesture and a lovely message regardless.

“It shows how thoughtful and kind our public can be.

“We’d like to thank Mr M for purchasing a new copy that our readers can borrow and enjoy.”

After The Funeral was first published in the UK on May 18 1953 as part of the Collins Crime Club and cost ten shillings and sixpence.

Christie’s plot sees Belgian detective Poirot called in to solve the murder of a woman following a family gathering for the reading of her wealthy brother’s will.

A film version titled Murder at the Gallop was made in 1963, but featured amateur sleuth Miss Marple in place of Poirot.

A 2006 TV adaptation starred David Suchet as Poirot.

