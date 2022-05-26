1,200 runners prepare to take part in Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
1,200 runners prepare to take part in Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn

By Claire Warrender
May 26 2022, 9.23am
A previous Black Rock 5 race.
The annual Black Rock 5 race attracts hundreds of runners.

Almost 1,200 runners are signed up to take part in this year’s Black Rock 5 race in Fife.

The unique road and beach event sees racers take to the sands off Kinghorn at low tide.

And they pass behind the Black Rock, which is half a mile off the coast.

Black Rock 5 runners race along the beach.

Friday’s race is the first since 2019 and entrants are coming from across Scotland and as far afield as the Netherlands and Germany.

The hugely popular race has been organised by the McKay family of Kinghorn for the past 30 years.

And they plough all the money raised back into the community.

Recipients have included the RNLI, Kinghorn in Bloom and the Children’s Gala.

Mairi McKay said: “The Black Rock 5 is a favourite in the running calendar and what makes it so special is the support from the community.

“Kinghorn comes alive.

“We’re a small burgh and there’s a strong sense of community. Everybody comes out to support the racers.”

Black Rock 5 is ‘a special event’

Mairi’s dad John takes part in the race and she is part of the support team with mum Margaret, sisters Fiona and Catriona and an army of 70 volunteers.

Runners will gather at the starting line in Rossland Place to await the starter’s pistol at 7.45pm.

They will then take off through the town to the beach and the Black Rock.

And there will be a piper stationed on the rock to help them on their way.

The Black Rock 5 is so called because the course was initially thought to be five miles long.

However, it is actually around 4.3 miles, or seven kilometers.

Mairi added: “It’s such a special event and we all appreciate the scenery on our doorstep, with the beautiful beach and the views of the Forth bridges.”

