1,200 runners prepare to take part in Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn

Almost 1,200 runners are signed up to take part in this year’s Black Rock 5 race in Fife.

The unique road and beach event sees racers take to the sands off Kinghorn at low tide.

And they pass behind the Black Rock, which is half a mile off the coast.

Friday’s race is the first since 2019 and entrants are coming from across Scotland and as far afield as the Netherlands and Germany.

The hugely popular race has been organised by the McKay family of Kinghorn for the past 30 years.

And they plough all the money raised back into the community.

Recipients have included the RNLI, Kinghorn in Bloom and the Children’s Gala.

Mairi McKay said: “The Black Rock 5 is a favourite in the running calendar and what makes it so special is the support from the community.

“Kinghorn comes alive.

“We’re a small burgh and there’s a strong sense of community. Everybody comes out to support the racers.”

Black Rock 5 is ‘a special event’

Mairi’s dad John takes part in the race and she is part of the support team with mum Margaret, sisters Fiona and Catriona and an army of 70 volunteers.

Runners will gather at the starting line in Rossland Place to await the starter’s pistol at 7.45pm.

They will then take off through the town to the beach and the Black Rock.

And there will be a piper stationed on the rock to help them on their way.

The Black Rock 5 is so called because the course was initially thought to be five miles long.

However, it is actually around 4.3 miles, or seven kilometers.

Mairi added: “It’s such a special event and we all appreciate the scenery on our doorstep, with the beautiful beach and the views of the Forth bridges.”