Woman stretchered from Fife hill by mountain rescue team By Matteo Bell May 30 2022, 8.56am Updated: May 30 2022, 11.15am 0 The woman was stretchered from the hill. Image: Ochils Mountain Rescue Team. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been stretchered off Fife’s Benarty Hill by a mountain rescue team after suffering a leg injury while walking. The woman was walking at Benarty Hill, near Ballingry, on Sunday when she injured her lower leg. She contacted police for help, and a rescue party from Ochils Mountain Rescue Team was sent to assist her at around 5pm. She was eventually taken to hospital. Benarty Hill, Fife, where the rescue took place. Mountain rescue member Kev Mitchell said: “We received a call at about 5pm about a casualty who injured her leg on Benarty Hill. “We got a location by using a phone-find system. “We sent a hasty party of people who are quite local to that area, and they got to her and made her comfortable until the rest of the team arrived. “Her injuries were treated and she was stretchered off the hill.” The woman’s condition is not currently known. A Short Walk Home: Our documentary examines Allan Bryant’s disappearance from Glenrothes Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Why I’ll always be glad I called Scottish Mountain Rescue Arbroath man lucky to be alive after 650ft fall from Highland mountain Mountain rescue teams report busiest year on record in 2021 Woman rescued from fire at high-rise block of flats and offices in east London