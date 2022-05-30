Woman stretchered from Fife hill by mountain rescue team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been stretchered off Fife’s Benarty Hill by a mountain rescue team after suffering a leg injury while walking.

The woman was walking at Benarty Hill, near Ballingry, on Sunday when she injured her lower leg.

She contacted police for help, and a rescue party from Ochils Mountain Rescue Team was sent to assist her at around 5pm.

She was eventually taken to hospital.

Mountain rescue member Kev Mitchell said: “We received a call at about 5pm about a casualty who injured her leg on Benarty Hill.

“We got a location by using a phone-find system.

“We sent a hasty party of people who are quite local to that area, and they got to her and made her comfortable until the rest of the team arrived.

“Her injuries were treated and she was stretchered off the hill.”

The woman’s condition is not currently known.