TikTok star Noah Beck spotted partying at St Andrews flat with students

American TikTok star Noah Beck was partying with students in St Andrews this week.

The social media influencer, who has over 33 million followers on the app, flew to Fife to take part in a celebrity golf tournament at the Old Course in St Andrews for a campaign with BOSS.

He was one of 60 celebrities, athletes and influencers invited to join the tournament in the lead up to the 150th Open next month.

Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps, American rapper Schoolboy Q, Netflix star Ross Butler, Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount and Money Heist’s Alvaro Morte were among those on the course on Wednesday.

The guests began their day out in St Andrews with breakfast at the Old Course Hotel, followed with a training session with former Open champion Sandy Lyle and were then treated to a meal at the exclusive Forgan House.

The celebrities also took part in a golf challenge on the course and finished off the day with dinner at Rusacks Hotel.

Noah posted about his time in St Andrews on Instagram, where he has 9 million followers, revealing it was it first time in Scotland.

The post read: “What a time… first time in Scotland and was able to play one of the oldest golf courses in the world all thanks to @boss and their absolutely amazing team.”

But it appears playing golf wasn’t the only fun the influencer had during his visit.

Videos have been circulating on TikTok of him at a student house party, along with other social media stars.

One video that was posted on Thursday has already reached almost 400,000 views and over 50,000 likes on the app, with many people in the comments shocked to see the star partying with students.

The video reads: “Me just living in St Andrews” with the caption: “This was rogue” and tags the TikTok stars.

Another video features a woman’s shock after she ran into the celebrities following a shift at work.

The video reads: “Pulled up to a house party last night after my eight-hour work shift not expecting much to happen.”

It continues to show Noah along with Blake Gray and Malwyn Burkhalter (Nas) dancing in a kitchen.

The video is captioned: “St Andrews will miss you guys.”

@graciekerr00 St. Andrews will miss you guys @noah beck @Blake Gray @Philsoda @vinny mui @Nas ♬ original sound – woahsturniolo

Since the videos emerged, the concept of bumping into the TikToker in St Andrews has become a running joke, with many expressing their disappointment at missing out on meeting Noah.

Others made jokes about St Andrews students “prepping their flat in case Noah Beck gets invited”.

It looked like the influencer enjoyed his time in Fife as he posted a video of him dancing with a St Andrew’s sunset behind him with the caption saying he was “overwhelmed by how beautiful Scotland is”.

@noahbeck y’all idec if the dance wasn’t that smooth, i was rushed and overwhelmed by how beautiful scotland is 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🫶 ♬ Juicy Fruit – Mtume

Thousands will be flocking to St Andrews for the monumental 150th Open hosted at the Old Course.

It has already been confirmed that Tiger Woods is set to make an appearance at the Open to continue his comeback after his injury last month.