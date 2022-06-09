VIDEO: Quick-thinking St Andrews cleaners alert neighbours to house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Quick-thinking St Andrews cleaners alert neighbours to house fire

By Alasdair Clark
June 9 2022, 3.28pm Updated: June 9 2022, 3.59pm

A trio of quick-thinking cleaners returning from work in St Andrews raised the alarm after coming across a fire in a derelict house.

Vikki McGinnie and her colleagues Jenna McCormack and Gill Rushton were travelling home from the Fife town to Dollar when they came across the blaze in Muckhart – just over the Perth and Kinross border in Clackmannanshire.

The women alerted neighbours on either side to the blaze, helping evacuate them before fire crews arrived.

Vikki, who works for Elite Cleaning Services, told The Courier: “We were doing a project at The Scores in St Andrews getting it ready for The Open and were coming back from there.

‘The cottage went up very quickly’

“As we were driving through, my colleague thought she spotted a fire. The flames weren’t visible at first as it was quite foggy but there was smoke coming from the gutters.

“We stopped the car and got out. I went round the back and we could see it was clearly alight.

“My colleague called the fire service while we woke the neighbours up and alerted them.

Two of the cottages are quite close together, and within 20 minutes of us spotting it the cottage went up very quickly

“It was a bit of a blessing, it’s not a busy road and the neighbour on the right was very appreciative.

“Two of the cottages are quite close together, and within 20 minutes of us spotting it the cottage went up very quickly.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had extinguished a fire in the roof space of the building.

They said: “We were alerted at 11.35pm on Wednesday to reports of a fire within the roof space of a derelict building on High Street, Muckhart, Clackmannanshire.

The fire at the cottage in Muckhart.

“Operations control immediately mobilised three appliances to the location and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Vikki says she was glad that locals escaped uninjured, adding: “I don’t know what caused the fire but obviously we’re just happy no one was hurt.”

