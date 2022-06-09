Car narrowly misses Giant Irises sculptures in Glenrothes crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car has narrowly missed a series of sculptures in a crash in Glenrothes.

The incident happened at 9.40am on Thursday at Leslie Roundabout, connecting Western Avenue and the A911, near Riverside Park.

Police, paramedics and two fire crews were called to the scene.

It is understood the vehicle left the road before mounting the footpath, nearly striking the Giant Irises sculptures before hitting a lamppost.

One person suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert to a road traffic collision at Leslie Roundabout in Glenrothes at 9.40am on Thursday.

“One fire appliance was despatched from nearby Glenrothes station while a second was also sent from Methil.

“On arrival the crew found a collision involving one vehicle.

“One person was attended to by paramedics at the scene.

“Officers made the area safe before leaving the scene at 10.18am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to attend a crash involving one vehicle at Leslie Roundabout, Glenrothes, at around 9.45am on Thursday.”

Sculptures created in 1988

The sculptures were created by former town artist Malcolm Robertson in 1988 as Glenrothes’ contribution to Glasgow Garden Festival.

After the exhibition they were returned to the town and have been on display at the roundabout ever since.

The irises have gone on to become one of Glenrothes’s most recognised landmarks.

The incident comes just two weeks after a vehicle crashed into another of Mr Robertson’s public sculptures less than a mile away.