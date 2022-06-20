Warmest day of the year for Tayside and Fife – but will it last?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Warmest day of the year for Tayside and Fife – but will it last?

By Alasdair Clark
June 20 2022, 5.13pm
Rora Wheeler, 3, cools down with an ice cream in Dundee
Rora Wheeler, 3, cools down with an ice cream in Dundee

Parts of Tayside and Fife have recorded their warmest temperatures of the year so far.

The Met Office confirmed its weather station in Leuchars showed the mercury rising to 22.6°C on Monday.

That was the second-highest reading in the UK after Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, where temperatures soared to 24.3°C, and marks the highest reading so far in 2022.

Will the high temperatures last?

As parents prepare for the start of the summer holidays across Tayside and Fife next week, many will be hoping to see the period of warm weather continue.

According to the latest forecast, Tuesday will be mainly dry across the region, with some cloud and sunny spells forecast throughout the day.

Things are expected to be slightly cooler with highs of 20°C in the afternoon.

The warm weather is expected to continue

The outlook for Wednesday onwards is broadly similar, although forecasters have predicted a chance of rain on Friday – with cooler temperatures in time for the weekend.

The Met Office forecast for Wednesday onwards in Tayside and Fife says: “Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud, some warm sunshine breaking through by afternoon especially in the east.

“Chance of rain later on Friday.”

Locals left shocked after woman sexually assaulted at woods near Dundee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]