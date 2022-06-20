Warmest day of the year for Tayside and Fife – but will it last?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parts of Tayside and Fife have recorded their warmest temperatures of the year so far.

The Met Office confirmed its weather station in Leuchars showed the mercury rising to 22.6°C on Monday.

That was the second-highest reading in the UK after Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, where temperatures soared to 24.3°C, and marks the highest reading so far in 2022.

Will the high temperatures last?

As parents prepare for the start of the summer holidays across Tayside and Fife next week, many will be hoping to see the period of warm weather continue.

According to the latest forecast, Tuesday will be mainly dry across the region, with some cloud and sunny spells forecast throughout the day.

Things are expected to be slightly cooler with highs of 20°C in the afternoon.

The outlook for Wednesday onwards is broadly similar, although forecasters have predicted a chance of rain on Friday – with cooler temperatures in time for the weekend.

The Met Office forecast for Wednesday onwards in Tayside and Fife says: “Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud, some warm sunshine breaking through by afternoon especially in the east.

“Chance of rain later on Friday.”