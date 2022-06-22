Glenrothes boy, 12, climbing 51 flights of stairs every day in memory of dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glenrothes boy, 12, climbing 51 flights of stairs every day in memory of dad

By Neil Henderson
June 22 2022, 5.30am
Daniel Brown from Glenrothes taking part in his stair-climbing challenge in memory of his dad Mark
Daniel Brown from Glenrothes taking part in his stair-climbing challenge.

A Glenrothes boy is climbing 51 flights of stairs every day for a week in memory of his dad.

Daniel Brown was left heartbroken when Mark died unexpectedly last December, aged 50.

Mark was well-known in Glenrothes for his involvement in the town’s Boys’ Brigade for more than 40 years.

He was also a volunteer with St Andrew’s First Aid, where he had been awarded a special commendation and a 20-year service medal.

Challenge to mark dad’s 51st birthday

Daniel, 12, who has autism, has come up with the idea to coincide with what would have been his dad’s 51st birthday.

He also wants to raise some cash for a charity that helps support mental wellbeing.

Mum Felicity Grubb told The Courier: “Daniel’s world fell apart last year when his dad passed away.

“He spent a lot of time with his dad, going on walks and being together.

The youngster is climbing 51 flights every day.

“Because his dad had dedicated so much time volunteering and creating opportunities for young people in the town, Daniel wanted that to remembered.

“He thought about a memorial bench or a plaque where he volunteered but then he came up with something much better.”

Daniel with his dad, Mark Brown in 2015.
Daniel with his dad, Mark Brown in 2015.

The challenge started on Father’s Day and will end on Mark’s birthday on Saturday.

It is hoped the challenge will raise £1,000 for the Salvation Army in Kirkcaldy which specialises in giving mental health training to volunteers.

He amazes us every day but I’m especially proud of Daniel’s determination to help others”

“Mark was so passionate about helping others in his life that Daniel wants his dad’s work to continue in death,” Felicity said.

“Daniel hopes that this training might go on to save a life or, at the very least, bring comfort to someone in knowing that they are not alone.

“He amazes us every day but I’m especially proud of Daniel’s determination to help others in the way his dad did.”

Daniel’s legs were said to be “a little wobbly” after his first day of the challenge – and he has decided to complete the last day’s climbing at Riverside Park in Glenrothes, where he spent a lot of time with his dad.

