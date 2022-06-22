Glenrothes boy, 12, climbing 51 flights of stairs every day in memory of dad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Glenrothes boy is climbing 51 flights of stairs every day for a week in memory of his dad.

Daniel Brown was left heartbroken when Mark died unexpectedly last December, aged 50.

Mark was well-known in Glenrothes for his involvement in the town’s Boys’ Brigade for more than 40 years.

He was also a volunteer with St Andrew’s First Aid, where he had been awarded a special commendation and a 20-year service medal.

Challenge to mark dad’s 51st birthday

Daniel, 12, who has autism, has come up with the idea to coincide with what would have been his dad’s 51st birthday.

He also wants to raise some cash for a charity that helps support mental wellbeing.

Mum Felicity Grubb told The Courier: “Daniel’s world fell apart last year when his dad passed away.

“He spent a lot of time with his dad, going on walks and being together.

“Because his dad had dedicated so much time volunteering and creating opportunities for young people in the town, Daniel wanted that to remembered.

“He thought about a memorial bench or a plaque where he volunteered but then he came up with something much better.”

The challenge started on Father’s Day and will end on Mark’s birthday on Saturday.

It is hoped the challenge will raise £1,000 for the Salvation Army in Kirkcaldy which specialises in giving mental health training to volunteers.

He amazes us every day but I’m especially proud of Daniel’s determination to help others”

“Mark was so passionate about helping others in his life that Daniel wants his dad’s work to continue in death,” Felicity said.

“Daniel hopes that this training might go on to save a life or, at the very least, bring comfort to someone in knowing that they are not alone.

“He amazes us every day but I’m especially proud of Daniel’s determination to help others in the way his dad did.”

Daniel’s legs were said to be “a little wobbly” after his first day of the challenge – and he has decided to complete the last day’s climbing at Riverside Park in Glenrothes, where he spent a lot of time with his dad.