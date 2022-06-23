Work begins to repair Inverkeithing’s historic Town House

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work has started to repair Inverkeithing Town House as part of a wider regeneration scheme for community spaces.

It comes as part of the wider Inverkeithing’s Heritage Regeneration scheme being delivered by Fife Historic Buildings Trust and Fife Council.

The scheme will see the immediate area around the Civic Centre on Queen Street, which forms part of the setting for the historic Friary building, upgraded.

The work will create accessible community spaces in the town centre, while also repairing the landmark town house, which is an A listed building.

The project is funded by Fife Council, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic Environment Scotland and the Scottish Government.

‘A busy space again’

Lorraine Bell, manager at Fife Historic Buildings Trust, said: “The Town House will be a busy space again, used by all generations in the town centre for meetings, birthday parties, exhibitions, dance, and much more.”

“Contractors are on site carrying out repairs to the historic fabric and hope to be finished by February 2023.

“A new lift is being installed to ensure that the Town House can be enjoyed and used by everyone.

“There are archaeologists on site who are sensitively managing excavations in the graveyard, which are necessary to install the lift.”

Town House to open by summer 2023

Fife Council bosses hope the Town House will open to the public by summer 2023.

Last year it was revealed ancient graves at the adjacent Inverkeithing Parish Church could be disturbed during the revamp, but residents were assured that strict protocols will be in place throughout to handle any disturbed graves with sensitivity and respect.

David Barratt, convener of the council’s South and West Fife Area Committee, said: “It’s great to see work start on the Town House.

“Local people have been involved in the design proposals for the building over many months and their contributions have made a huge difference.

“The new local organisation who will manage the Town House is also looking for support from anyone who would like to get involved.

“If you think you can help with marketing, income generation – or anything else – they would love to hear from you.”

To get involved email inverkeithing@fifehistoricbuildings.org.uk.