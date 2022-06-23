Work begins to repair Inverkeithing’s historic Town House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Work begins to repair Inverkeithing’s historic Town House

By Amie Flett
June 23 2022, 1.46pm Updated: June 23 2022, 3.01pm
Contractors start repairs on the A-listed Inverkeithing Town House.
Contractors start repairs on the A-listed Inverkeithing Town House.

Work has started to repair Inverkeithing Town House as part of a wider regeneration scheme for community spaces.

It comes as part of the wider Inverkeithing’s Heritage Regeneration scheme being delivered by Fife Historic Buildings Trust and Fife Council.

The scheme will see the immediate area around the Civic Centre on Queen Street, which forms part of the setting for the historic Friary building, upgraded.

The work will create accessible community spaces in the town centre, while also repairing the landmark town house, which is an A listed building.

The project is funded by Fife Council, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic Environment Scotland and the Scottish Government.

‘A busy space again’

Lorraine Bell, manager at Fife Historic Buildings Trust, said: “The Town House will be a busy space again, used by all generations in the town centre for meetings, birthday parties, exhibitions, dance, and much more.”

“Contractors are on site carrying out repairs to the historic fabric and hope to be finished by February 2023.

Contractor carrying out repairs to Inverkeithing Town House.

“A new lift is being installed to ensure that the Town House can be enjoyed and used by everyone.

“There are archaeologists on site who are sensitively managing excavations in the graveyard, which are necessary to install the lift.”

Town House to open by summer 2023

Fife Council bosses hope the Town House will open to the public by summer 2023.

Last year it was revealed ancient graves at the adjacent Inverkeithing Parish Church could be disturbed during the revamp, but residents were assured that strict protocols will be in place throughout to handle any disturbed graves with sensitivity and respect.

David Barratt, convener of the council’s South and West Fife Area Committee, said: “It’s great to see work start on the Town House.

David Barratt.

“Local people have been involved in the design proposals for the building over many months and their contributions have made a huge difference.

“The new local organisation who will manage the Town House is also looking for support from anyone who would like to get involved.

“If you think you can help with marketing, income generation – or anything else – they would love to hear from you.”

To get involved email inverkeithing@fifehistoricbuildings.org.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]