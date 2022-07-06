VIDEO: Golf-mad couple get engaged on St Andrews Old Course’s Swilcan Bridge ahead of 150th Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Golf-mad couple get engaged on St Andrews Old Course’s Swilcan Bridge ahead of 150th Open

By James Chapelton
July 6 2022, 12.15pm

A golf-mad couple have got engaged on the St Andrews Old Course’s famous Swilcan Bridge, just days before the 150th Anniversary of the Open.

David Sharp, 52, from Haddington and Lindsey Geddes, 57, from Edinburgh, were lucky to be able to walk across the bridge on Sunday – the only time members of the public can walk across the iconic golf course, which is public land.

They surprised tourists and walkers as David get down on one knee on the famous bridge before proposing.

David Sharp, 52 proposed to Lindsey Geddes on the famous Swilcan Bridge. Pictures by James Chapelton.

Happy couple returned to first date spot

The pair bonded over their love of golf after they went on a first date in St Andrews three years ago.

Lindsey, a self-employed carer and companion for the elderly, said “keen golfer” and Haddington Golf Club greenkeeper David has reignited her love for the game – making the Old Course a perfect proposal spot.

David and Lindsey share a kiss after she says ‘yes’ on the Swilcan Bridge. Pictures by James Chapelton.

“I played as a teenager but gave it up until I met David and he reintroduced me to the game. He’s a very patient teacher and my confidence in my game has really improved.”

Before marking a milestone in their relationship, the couple were excited to take in the atmosphere ahead of The Open.

“We enjoyed a drink in the famous Jigger Inn,” said Lindsey. “And as it was a Sunday we were able to walk the course and see all the preparations for the 150th Open.”

‘We’ll never look at that bridge the same’

But it’s safe to say the highlight of the day was the moment David popped the question.

“That was the first time I’d ever been on the famous Swilcan Bridge so it was a lovely surprise,” Lindsey said.

“When he went down on one knee in front of total strangers and looked up at me, grinning from ear to ear with that beautiful ring in such a perfect place, I was thrilled to bits!” she went on.

Lindsey shows off her ring with new fiance David. Pictures by James Chapelton.

“I thought ‘this is classic Dave’. He always goes that extra mile to make me feel so special.”

And Lindsey is certain that the Old Course’s Swilcan Bridge will remain a significant part of the couple’s story.

“We’ll never look at that bridge the same again, such a treasured memory. I hope we visit it together many more times in the future.”

