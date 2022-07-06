VIDEO: Golf-mad couple get engaged on St Andrews Old Course’s Swilcan Bridge ahead of 150th Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A golf-mad couple have got engaged on the St Andrews Old Course’s famous Swilcan Bridge, just days before the 150th Anniversary of the Open.

David Sharp, 52, from Haddington and Lindsey Geddes, 57, from Edinburgh, were lucky to be able to walk across the bridge on Sunday – the only time members of the public can walk across the iconic golf course, which is public land.

They surprised tourists and walkers as David get down on one knee on the famous bridge before proposing.

Happy couple returned to first date spot

The pair bonded over their love of golf after they went on a first date in St Andrews three years ago.

Lindsey, a self-employed carer and companion for the elderly, said “keen golfer” and Haddington Golf Club greenkeeper David has reignited her love for the game – making the Old Course a perfect proposal spot.

“I played as a teenager but gave it up until I met David and he reintroduced me to the game. He’s a very patient teacher and my confidence in my game has really improved.”

Before marking a milestone in their relationship, the couple were excited to take in the atmosphere ahead of The Open.

“We enjoyed a drink in the famous Jigger Inn,” said Lindsey. “And as it was a Sunday we were able to walk the course and see all the preparations for the 150th Open.”

‘We’ll never look at that bridge the same’

But it’s safe to say the highlight of the day was the moment David popped the question.

“That was the first time I’d ever been on the famous Swilcan Bridge so it was a lovely surprise,” Lindsey said.

“When he went down on one knee in front of total strangers and looked up at me, grinning from ear to ear with that beautiful ring in such a perfect place, I was thrilled to bits!” she went on.

“I thought ‘this is classic Dave’. He always goes that extra mile to make me feel so special.”

And Lindsey is certain that the Old Course’s Swilcan Bridge will remain a significant part of the couple’s story.

“We’ll never look at that bridge the same again, such a treasured memory. I hope we visit it together many more times in the future.”

