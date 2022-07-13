Glenrothes Golf Club closed as firefighters tackle blaze on the course

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Play had to be suspended at Glenrothes Golf Club on Wednesday after fire broke out on open ground close to the course’s third hole.

Several fire crews are continuing to tackle the blaze with efforts being hampered because of windy conditions and its remote location.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick smoke drifting across the course.

Club officials took the decision to close the course on safety grounds as firefighters continued to tackle the fire.

Josh Anderson, club professional at Glenrothes said efforts to put out the fire were being hampered by high winds.

He said: “A small fire was found to have broken out behind the third hole on the course shortly after 1pm.

“Fire crews were on the scene quickly but appliances were initially struggling to get to the site of the fire because of the remote location.

“Smoke has been drifting across the course and the club took the decision suspend play for the day and close the course as a safety precaution and to allow the emergency services to continue.

“It’s unclear at this stage how the fire started but we are glad to say that nobody has been injured.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a fire outside the Glenrothes golf course in an open wooded area.

“We received the call at 1.50pm and have three appliances in attendance.”

“Crews remain at the scene.”

