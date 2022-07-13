Glenrothes Golf Club closed as firefighters tackle blaze on the course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glenrothes Golf Club closed as firefighters tackle blaze on the course

By Neil Henderson & Amie Flett
July 13 2022, 6.27pm Updated: July 13 2022, 7.18pm
Smoke at Glenrothes Golf Club as fire fighters battle with a fire near the course.

Play had to be suspended at Glenrothes Golf Club on Wednesday after fire broke out on open ground close to the course’s third hole.

Several fire crews are continuing to tackle the blaze with efforts being hampered because of windy conditions and its remote location.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick smoke drifting across the course.

Fire crews outside the golf course in Glenrothes.

Club officials took the decision to close the course on safety grounds as firefighters continued to tackle the fire.

Josh Anderson, club professional at Glenrothes said efforts to put out the fire were being hampered by high winds.

He said: “A small fire was found to have broken out behind the third hole on the course shortly after 1pm.

Josh Anderson, club professional at Glenrothes Golf Club

“Fire crews were on the scene quickly but appliances were initially struggling to get to the site of the fire because of the remote location.

“Smoke has been drifting across the course and the club took the decision suspend play for the day and close the course as a safety precaution and to allow the emergency services to continue.

“It’s unclear at this stage how the fire started but we are glad to say that nobody has been injured.”

Fire services have been in attendance at the fire for over five hours.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a fire outside the Glenrothes golf course in an open wooded area.

“We received the call at 1.50pm and have three appliances in attendance.”

“Crews remain at the scene.”

More to follow.

