Home News Fife

Four officers taken to hospital after police car involved in collision near Cupar

By Emma Duncan, Neil Henderson and James Simpson
July 29 2022, 3.04pm Updated: July 29 2022, 3.05pm
Four police officers were taken to hospital after the incident on the B940.
Four officers were taken to hospital after a one-vehicle collision involving a police car near Cupar.

The B940 was closed shortly after midday on Thursday as emergency services were scrambled to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed two 26-year-old men and two 36-year-old men were taken to hospital.

Ambulance crews transported the officers to Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The extent of the men’s injuries are not yet known.

One fire crew from Anstruther was drafted to the scene on Thursday before a second from St Andrews was mobilised.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said hydraulic rescue equipment was used at the scene.

She said: “We received an alert at 12.35pm on Thursday to reports of a vehicle collision on the B940 in Fife.

“Two fire appliances, one from Anstruther station and a second from St Andrews were mobilised.

“Hydraulic rescue equipment was used at the scene. We received the stop message at 3.17pm.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing into Thursday’s incident.

She said: “At around 12.20pm on Thursday, 28 July, one car was involved in a collision on the B940 near to Cupar.

“Emergency services attended and four males, two aged 26 and two aged 36, were taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, and Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

“Police inquiries are ongoing.”

