Fly-tipping at ‘eyesore’ former picture house site blasted by Leslie residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Leslie have hit out over fly-tipping at a derelict former picture house site which has been vacant for almost 10 years.

Once home to the Regal Cinema before it was occupied by a bed retailer, the distinctive art deco building was eventually demolished in 2013.

Since then, the empty lot just off the High Street has attracted dumping, and locals say landowners have failed to act.

Village resident Craig Noble says the overgrown site is an “eyesore”.

He added: “It looks terrible right in the heart of the village.

“There has been nothing on the site for 10 years and it is just being used as a dumping ground.

“At the minute there’s a couch and just general rubbish.

“There’s also a wall that connects to my mum’s property, and that is crumbling down too.”

The owner of the site, David Wilson, also operates Fife-based waste management firm Enviro Kleen.

Mr Noble said it was surprising that someone who owns such a company would not manage their own land.

Mr Wilson did not respond to a request for comment.

Local MSP Jenny Gilruth has also been involved in the case since November last year, even suggesting access for a community clean up event.

The Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP’s office has been in contact with Mr Wilson multiple times in an attempt to organise site visits and meetings without success.

Fife Council says its powers are limited, with the landowner ultimately responsible for the site.

Safer communities team manager Dawn Jamieson said her team were aware of the issue and had carried out several visits last year to ask the landowner to remove the waste.

She added: “We will arrange a further visit but unfortunately, as this is private land there is not much more we can do.

“It is the landowner’s responsibility to clear any waste from the land.”