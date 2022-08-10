Fife teen, 15, missing from Kinglassie By Poppy Watson August 10 2022, 4.32pm 0 Missing teen Jamie Fendick was last seen on Tuesday evening. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Concern is growing for a 15-year-old boy missing from Kinglassie in Fife. Jamie Fendick has not been seen since 5pm on Tuesday. When he went missing he was wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit and white trainers. He was also carrying a navy backpack. Jamie Fendick reported missing from Kinglassie Officers investigating Jamie’s disappearance are urging anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts to get in touch with police. A statement from police in Cowdenbeath said: “Jamie Fendick, 15, has been reported missing from his home address in Kinglassie. “He was last seen at 5pm on Tuesday August 9. “Jamie was wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit and white trainers. “He was carrying a navy backpack.” Anyone with information can contact police on 101. What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Andy Bonnes: Possible sighting of missing Fife man in home village Family of missing Dundee woman tell of ‘hardest days of our lives’ as search continues Appeal to trace missing Fife man, 57, last seen on Tuesday Police in fresh appeal for help to find missing woman