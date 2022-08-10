Fife teen, 15, missing from Kinglassie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a 15-year-old boy missing from Kinglassie in Fife.

Jamie Fendick has not been seen since 5pm on Tuesday.

When he went missing he was wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit and white trainers.

He was also carrying a navy backpack.

Officers investigating Jamie’s disappearance are urging anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts to get in touch with police.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.