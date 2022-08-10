Dundee United given massive Aziz Behich boost ‘at long last’ ahead of AZ Alkmaar showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United given massive Aziz Behich boost ‘at long last’ ahead of AZ Alkmaar showdown

By Alan Temple
August 10 2022, 4.41pm Updated: August 10 2022, 5.05pm
Aziz Behich.
Dundee United have been given a massive boost ahead of their clash with AZ Alkmaar after Aziz Behich was given clearance to line up against the Eredivisie outfit.

Behich, 31, joined United on July 27 but the Tannadice side have endured a maddening wait for his work permit to be granted.

Boss Jack Ross described the delay as ‘irritating‘ following the Tangerines’ 1-0 defeat against Livingston on Sunday.

However, Behich will now be available for Thursday evening’s Europa Conference League encounter at the AFAS Stadion and, given he is fit and ready to feature, is firmly in line for a quick-fire debut.

“We got confirmation of the work permit so he has been able to travel and come into the squad for Thursday,” Ross told Dundee United’s official website. 

“He has been desperate to play so it’s great for him and great for the team.

“The United fans will enjoy watching him and we’re looking forward to seeing him on the pitch at long last.”

Behich brings a wealth of experience to the United ranks, with 52 caps for Australia, a Turkish title and more than 300 senior appearances at club level.

He has also lined up for PSV Eindhoven, so is no stranger to the challenge posed by United’s Eredivisie rivals.

