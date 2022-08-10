Dundee United given massive Aziz Behich boost ‘at long last’ ahead of AZ Alkmaar showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have been given a massive boost ahead of their clash with AZ Alkmaar after Aziz Behich was given clearance to line up against the Eredivisie outfit.

Behich, 31, joined United on July 27 but the Tannadice side have endured a maddening wait for his work permit to be granted.

Boss Jack Ross described the delay as ‘irritating‘ following the Tangerines’ 1-0 defeat against Livingston on Sunday.

However, Behich will now be available for Thursday evening’s Europa Conference League encounter at the AFAS Stadion and, given he is fit and ready to feature, is firmly in line for a quick-fire debut.

“We got confirmation of the work permit so he has been able to travel and come into the squad for Thursday,” Ross told Dundee United’s official website.

“He has been desperate to play so it’s great for him and great for the team.

“The United fans will enjoy watching him and we’re looking forward to seeing him on the pitch at long last.”

Behich brings a wealth of experience to the United ranks, with 52 caps for Australia, a Turkish title and more than 300 senior appearances at club level.

He has also lined up for PSV Eindhoven, so is no stranger to the challenge posed by United’s Eredivisie rivals.