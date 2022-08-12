Cyclist taken to hospital after colliding with car in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car in Fife.

Police were called to the scene on the A92 at its junction with Western Avenue, the B969, near Balfarg in Glenrothes at 8.20am on Friday.

The road is currently closed due to the incident and traffic is busy in the area.

UPDATE❗️⌚️10:13#A92 The Northbound carriageway remains restricted due to an earlier collision Police are in attendance 🚓#TakeCare on approach @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/2sJw2ltt43 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 12, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on the A92 at the with junction with B969 (Western Avenue) at around 8.20am on Friday.

“The cyclist has been taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“Road closures are in place and enquiries are ongoing.”