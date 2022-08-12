Dundee new boy Joe Grayson on stop-start career, working with Charlie Adam and serious hamstring injury that saw him miss a year of football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s latest arrival Joe Grayson is keen to “crack on” at Dens Park after a “stop-start” career so far.

The 23-year-old has plenty of under-age experience from his time at Blackburn Rovers but is yet to break the 50-game mark as a senior pro.

That was partly down to spending a year on the sidelines with a nasty hamstring injury.

But, after a season in League Two with Barrow down south, Grayson is determined to show Dundee fans what he can do during his season-long loan.

Charlie Adam

And he revealed a Charlie Adam connection helped make his decision to move north, having kept an eye on the former Dundee skipper’s career at Dens Park.

Grayson said: “I know the manager without really working with him too much but I know (assistant manager) Billy Barr really well and worked with him a couple of times at Blackburn at U/18 and U/23 level.

“So that was a big attraction working with them in the decision to come up here.

“I had a few offers but this was a chance to come to Dundee, a big club.

“I worked with Charlie Adam a little bit in the past when he was in at Blackburn (on trial in 2019).

“I had seen how he was getting on in the last couple of years.

“So I knew about the club and how big it was.”

‘Came off the bone’

He added: “I have had a bit of a stop-star career so far with injuries.

“I was out for a year with my hamstring when I was at Blackburn.

“It came off the bone completely and I needed surgery.

“It just happened in training and it wasn’t great at the time to say the least.

“I have worked hard since then and it makes me more eager to get back playing after missing that year of football.

“Now it is time to really crack on and play games. I feel fit and I have had a good pre-season.”

Barrow departure

Grayson helped Barrow survive in League Two last season under Mark Cooper as the Bluebirds finished one spot above the drop zone in 22nd place.

Despite having a year still to run on his contract, Cooper’s departure and the arrival of Pete Wild at the start of the summer spelled the end of his time at Holker Street.

He said: “I had a good season last year but then a new manager came in and things changed a little bit when he brought his own players in.

“I wasn’t desperate to leave there. I think I could have stayed but I didn’t want to wait around for a chance or play 10 minutes here and there.

“This is an opportunity to play football and that’s all I want to do.”