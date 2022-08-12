Dundee new boy Joe Grayson on stop-start career, working with Charlie Adam and serious hamstring injury that saw him miss a year of football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee new boy Joe Grayson on stop-start career, working with Charlie Adam and serious hamstring injury that saw him miss a year of football

By George Cran
August 12 2022, 12.00pm
Dundee new boy Joe Grayson.
Dundee new boy Joe Grayson.

Dundee’s latest arrival Joe Grayson is keen to “crack on” at Dens Park after a “stop-start” career so far.

The 23-year-old has plenty of under-age experience from his time at Blackburn Rovers but is yet to break the 50-game mark as a senior pro.

That was partly down to spending a year on the sidelines with a nasty hamstring injury.

But, after a season in League Two with Barrow down south, Grayson is determined to show Dundee fans what he can do during his season-long loan.

Joe Grayson finds the net for Barrow against eventual League Two champions Forest Green Rovers.

Charlie Adam

And he revealed a Charlie Adam connection helped make his decision to move north, having kept an eye on the former Dundee skipper’s career at Dens Park.

Grayson said: “I know the manager without really working with him too much but I know (assistant manager) Billy Barr really well and worked with him a couple of times at Blackburn at U/18 and U/23 level.

“So that was a big attraction working with them in the decision to come up here.

“I had a few offers but this was a chance to come to Dundee, a big club.

“I worked with Charlie Adam a little bit in the past when he was in at Blackburn (on trial in 2019).

“I had seen how he was getting on in the last couple of years.

“So I knew about the club and how big it was.”

‘Came off the bone’

He added: “I have had a bit of a stop-star career so far with injuries.

“I was out for a year with my hamstring when I was at Blackburn.

“It came off the bone completely and I needed surgery.

“It just happened in training and it wasn’t great at the time to say the least.

“I have worked hard since then and it makes me more eager to get back playing after missing that year of football.

Joe Grayson in action for Barrow.

“Now it is time to really crack on and play games. I feel fit and I have had a good pre-season.”

Barrow departure

Grayson helped Barrow survive in League Two last season under Mark Cooper as the Bluebirds finished one spot above the drop zone in 22nd place.

Despite having a year still to run on his contract, Cooper’s departure and the arrival of Pete Wild at the start of the summer spelled the end of his time at Holker Street.

He said: “I had a good season last year but then a new manager came in and things changed a little bit when he brought his own players in.

“I wasn’t desperate to leave there. I think I could have stayed but I didn’t want to wait around for a chance or play 10 minutes here and there.

“This is an opportunity to play football and that’s all I want to do.”

Tags

Conversation

