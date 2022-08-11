Dundee new boy Joe Grayson fits the bill for boss Gary Bowyer as he hails set-piece danger and versatility

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Dundee signing Joe Grayson is at the stage of his career where he can “really kick on”.

That’s the view of Dens Park boss Gary Bowyer after adding the 23-year-old to his squad on a season-long loan from English League Two side Barrow.

Grayson, son of former Leeds and Sunderland boss Simon, is a versatile option in defence and midfield and Bowyer is delighted to bring in the left-footer.

He can provide cover at centre-back as well as at left-back and in defensive midfield. He’s also been used as a left winger at times.

‘Even more dangerous’

Having played for Bowyer’s No 2 Billy Barr, and captained the Blackburn U/23 side, Bowyer says his new signing ticked a lot of boxes for Dundee.

“He’s a top lad and has worked very closely with Billy Barr at Blackburn,” Bowyer said.

“He comes from a footballing background but he’s created a good career for himself so far.

“We’re grateful to Barrow for letting us have him and he can cover a variety of positions.

“He has a wonderful range of passing and he adds to our set-piece delivery. We’ve been a threat from them all season and I expect us to be even more dangerous with his delivery.

“His delivery in open play is very good as well. He’s a good size and will help us defend set-plays.

“But he’ll also allow us to change system as well and go to a back three.

“We don’t have too many left footers in the squad so someone of his quality allows us to be flexible in how we set up.”

‘Kick on now’

Grayson spent 15 years at Blackburn, becoming a regular in the U/23 squad but wasn’t able to make the step up to the senior side.

He played 33 times for Barrow last season as they escaped relegation from England’s League Two.

And Bowyer says he’ll get the opportunity to kickstart his career at Dens Park.

“It’s difficult for some lads when they are well thought of, which he was at Blackburn, and they kept him in and around the place,” the Dundee boss added.

“With his technical ability you can see why they wanted to keep him around so long.

“The training he’s had and players he’s worked with is good.

“We’re delighted to get him and it’s a chance for him to really kick on now.”