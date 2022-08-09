Dundee confirm loan signing of former Blackburn Rovers defender Joe Grayson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee confirm loan signing of former Blackburn Rovers defender Joe Grayson

By George Cran
August 9 2022, 5.47pm Updated: August 9 2022, 6.54pm
Joe Grayson has joined Dundee on loan.
Joe Grayson has joined Dundee on loan.

Dundee have signed former Blackburn Rovers kid Joe Grayson on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old is a versatile defensive player who can play at the back and in midfield and has joined from English League Two side Barrow.

He is the son of former Leeds and Sunderland manager Simon Grayson and played in the Blackburn academy while current Dens Park boss Gary Bowyer was at Ewood Park.

Grayson would make two appearances for the English Championship side in the EFL Cup but was released in May 2021.

That was after loans to Grimsby Town and Oxford United in Leagues One and Two.

He would return to League Two last term, playing 33 matches in total for Barrow as they escaped relegation with a 22nd place finish.

Dundee are also looking at former Motherwell man Robbie Crawford as he trains with the Dark Blues this week.

What kind of player is Grayson?

A left-footed defender, the tall Grayson can play centre-back and left-back.

He has also been described as a “set-piece specialist” and has played on the left of midfield as well.

Barrow’s Joe Grayson (left) celebrates with Robbie Gotts after scoring for Barrow last season.

Bowyer had left his role as manager at Ewood Park before Grayson made the step up to the first team but he did play for Dens assistant Billy Barr with the U/23s.

Grayson captained the Blackburn youth side before a long-term hamstring injury struck in 2020.

After joining Oxford on loan from Rovers in February 2021, U’s boss Karl Robinson said: “He’s got a wand of a left foot.”

Grayson has 49 senior appearances to his name and four goals.

GEORGE CRAN: One home league win in nine months – time for Dundee to put on a show for long-suffering fans

