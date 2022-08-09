Dundee confirm loan signing of former Blackburn Rovers defender Joe Grayson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have signed former Blackburn Rovers kid Joe Grayson on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old is a versatile defensive player who can play at the back and in midfield and has joined from English League Two side Barrow.

He is the son of former Leeds and Sunderland manager Simon Grayson and played in the Blackburn academy while current Dens Park boss Gary Bowyer was at Ewood Park.

Grayson would make two appearances for the English Championship side in the EFL Cup but was released in May 2021.

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to sign former Blackburn Rovers kid Joe Grayson https://t.co/WljjwMFl5z pic.twitter.com/DwiyM98Q8h — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) August 9, 2022

That was after loans to Grimsby Town and Oxford United in Leagues One and Two.

He would return to League Two last term, playing 33 matches in total for Barrow as they escaped relegation with a 22nd place finish.

Dundee are also looking at former Motherwell man Robbie Crawford as he trains with the Dark Blues this week.

What kind of player is Grayson?

A left-footed defender, the tall Grayson can play centre-back and left-back.

He has also been described as a “set-piece specialist” and has played on the left of midfield as well.

Bowyer had left his role as manager at Ewood Park before Grayson made the step up to the first team but he did play for Dens assistant Billy Barr with the U/23s.

Grayson captained the Blackburn youth side before a long-term hamstring injury struck in 2020.

After joining Oxford on loan from Rovers in February 2021, U’s boss Karl Robinson said: “He’s got a wand of a left foot.”

Grayson has 49 senior appearances to his name and four goals.