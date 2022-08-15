ScotRail reveals impact of latest rail strike on Tayside and Fife services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail reveals impact of latest rail strike on Tayside and Fife services

By Neil Henderson
August 15 2022, 2.06pm Updated: August 15 2022, 5.14pm
Inverkeithing is one of only two Tayside and Fife stations being served.
Inverkeithing is one of only two Tayside and Fife stations being served.

Tayside and Fife commuters face more misery this week as the regions are left with almost no trains for two days due to strike action.

Network Rail signallers and maintenance staff will walk out on Thursday and Saturday in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The strike will mean just two ScotRail services running per hour between Edinburgh Waverley and Inverkeithing, also serving North Queensferry.

No other services will run in Tayside or elsewhere in Fife, while there will be no LNER services north of Edinburgh on either day.

Most ScotRail services are cancelled.

Customers are also being warned the strike will have a knock-on effect for the majority of the week.

The latest walkout comes as services between Tayside, Fife and Edinburgh are busier than normal due to the Edinburgh Festival.

ScotRail says although none of its staff are involved in the strike, the safety-critical nature of the roles of those involved means most services cannot operate.

ScotRail reveals impact of strike on trains

A statement from the operator said: “Unfortunately, Network Rail will be unable to open any other signal boxes to operate passenger services on any other routes on the strike days.

“As there will be very limited services running, please only travel if necessary.

“If you have to travel, you should expect disruption and plan ahead.

“On the evening before (Wednesday August 17), the day in between (Friday August 19) and the morning after (Sunday, 21 August) the strike action there will be disruption caused by the closing and reopening of signal boxes at different times across the country.

Due to the greater reliance on manual signalling outside the central belt, Network Rail is unable to facilitate passenger services on any other routes

“Final services will depart well before 6.30pm, so customers should plan ahead to ensure they know when their last train will run.

“Due to the greater reliance on manual signalling outside the central belt, Network Rail is unable to facilitate passenger services on any other routes on the strike days.”

David Simpson, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said: “We are able to operate on more routes than on the previous day of strike action, however, we are still only able to run a very limited number of services on these routes, so we’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to.”

Services in Tayside and Fife have already been affected by several strikes this summer.

