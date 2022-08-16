Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street

By Amie Flett and Emma Duncan
August 16 2022, 9.43pm Updated: August 16 2022, 10.42pm
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.

Dozens of fire fighters are currently battling a blaze in a building at the back of Kirkcaldy High street.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Kirkcaldy at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

At least nine fire appliances remain at the scene while police have blocked off a section of Kirkcaldy High street.

Smoke can be seen coming from the back on a building on Hill street. Pic credit: Fife Jammer Locations.

Large plumes of smoke can been seen coming from a building on Hill street which sits at the back of the retail units.

An ambulance is also at the scene but it is understood nobody has been injured as a result of the fire.

‘A lot of smoke’

A witness at the scene said: “There’s multiple fire engines and police cars on Kirkcaldy High street and on Hill street behind the shops.

“Part of the High street is currently blocked off by police and there’s oxygen tanks sitting at the front of the shops.

“The smoke is coming from behind the stores on Hill street, which has also been blocked off.

Police have closed off a section of Kirkcaldy High street.

“There’s a lot of smoke in the area and you can smell it from quite a distance.”

Another onlooker said: “I’ve seen at least seven water pumps being used by fire crews.

“There doesn’t appear to be any visible flames from the outside, just lots of smoke.

“Police have blocked off the whole area and more fire appliances keep arriving as the night goes on.”

Fire crews dealing with the blaze.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We currently have crews fighting a fire within a building to the near of the bus station on Hill street in Kirkcaldy.

“We have nine appliances in attendance at present.

“We received the call at 7.26pm.”

Large plumes of smoke can be seen from the back of the shops on Hill street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, officers were made aware of a fire in High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow.

