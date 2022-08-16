Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of fire fighters are currently battling a blaze in a building at the back of Kirkcaldy High street.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Kirkcaldy at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

At least nine fire appliances remain at the scene while police have blocked off a section of Kirkcaldy High street.

Large plumes of smoke can been seen coming from a building on Hill street which sits at the back of the retail units.

An ambulance is also at the scene but it is understood nobody has been injured as a result of the fire.

‘A lot of smoke’

A witness at the scene said: “There’s multiple fire engines and police cars on Kirkcaldy High street and on Hill street behind the shops.

“Part of the High street is currently blocked off by police and there’s oxygen tanks sitting at the front of the shops.

“The smoke is coming from behind the stores on Hill street, which has also been blocked off.

“There’s a lot of smoke in the area and you can smell it from quite a distance.”

Another onlooker said: “I’ve seen at least seven water pumps being used by fire crews.

“There doesn’t appear to be any visible flames from the outside, just lots of smoke.

“Police have blocked off the whole area and more fire appliances keep arriving as the night goes on.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We currently have crews fighting a fire within a building to the near of the bus station on Hill street in Kirkcaldy.

“We have nine appliances in attendance at present.

“We received the call at 7.26pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, officers were made aware of a fire in High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow.