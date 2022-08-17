St Andrews Castle reopens 14 months after dangerous masonry discovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Andrews Castle reopens 14 months after dangerous masonry discovered

By Poppy Watson
August 17 2022, 12.53pm Updated: August 17 2022, 2.02pm
St Andrews Castle has reopened to visitors – more than a year after dangerous masonry was discovered during routine inspections.

The building was among 19 heritage attractions in Scotland closed by owner Historic Environment Scotland (HES) last June due to potential safety risks.

Repairs have since been carried out and, following an inspection by HES, St Andrews Castle is now open for the public.

It is the latest in an ongoing series of site reopenings by the historic environment agency this summer, with Burleigh Castle in Milnathort also due for inspection later this month.

Burleigh Castle in Milnathort.

Some minor restrictions will remain in place at St Andrews Castle, with its North Range and South Range Fore Tower still cordoned off due to “potential hazards” which require monitoring and repair by HES’s operations teams.

A new virtual reality trial is also taking place at the 450-year-old building, which aims to bring its colourful history to life.

It comes after the town’s cathedral was partially reopened in time for The Open Championship in July to allow golf fans to make their traditional pilgrimage.

There were calls last week for the Scottish Government to speed up the reopening of the ancient Arbroath Abbey, which was among the sites shut down over unstable masonry last year.

HES to reopen ‘as many sites as possible’

Stephen Duncan, director of marketing and engagement at HES, said: “We are committed to reopening as many of our sites as possible, as we work through our programme of high-level masonry inspections, which are progressing well.

“Our teams intend to work through the winter months as far as possible to expedite the reopening of our much-loved heritage sites.

“Both St Andrews and Burleigh Castles are popular landmarks, and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors back initially to St Andrews Castle and then to both properties once Burleigh joins it, with only minor restrictions still in place.”

