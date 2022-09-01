Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Superheroes and villains are preparing to invade Kirkcaldy this weekend as Comic Con returns to the town.

The event celebrates comics, fantasy and cosplay and is popular among fans of all ages.

Last year’s Kirkcaldy Comic Con was the first large event organised by BGCP since the Covid lockdown.

And it attracted thousands of enthusiasts from across Scotland.

This year, more than 60 traders will be in attendance selling everything from comic books, action figures and art to T-shirts and Lego.

In addition, Bumblebee the Transformer, Spider-Man and Iron Man will appear for free photo opportunities.

The event will be spread throughout the Mercat on Saturday September 3.

Keen to make Kirkcaldy Comic Con a regular event

Organiser Ian Bonar, of BGCP Comic Con, said: “Kirkcaldy Comic Con in 2021 was our first large event after Covid and it was a great success for us and the shopping centre.

“We’re keen to make it a regular fixture for Kirkcaldy so we’ll be back this year with more traders and cosplayers.

“We hope to see an enthusiastic turnout like last year.

“BGCP also runs regular smaller markets in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Dunfermline for anyone that can’t make this Saturday.”

BGCP hosted Perth’s first ever Comic Con earlier this month and held a similar event in Dundee in February.

It started as Big Glasgow Comic Page in 2012 as a way to unite comic book fans.

As there was nothing like it in the area at the time, its Facebook page quickly gained traction. The popularity led to a comic book group, pub quizzes, tournaments and a comic book market.

After holding the markets for several years, they had outgrown smaller venues and so set to host Comic Cons in towns and cities across Scotland.

This year’s Kirkcaldy Comic Con takes place from 10am to 4pm and entry is free.