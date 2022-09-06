Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar

By Claire Warrender
September 6 2022, 5.59pm
Fife taxi fares are rising
Fife taxi fares will rise from December.

Fife taxi fares are rising by 12.5% to help firms keep up with the soaring cost of living.

Councillors agreed tariffs must rise for the first time since 2019.

And the new fares will come into effect from December 5.

The decision means the initial flag price will increase from £3.20 to £3.60 between 6am and 10pm.

And a 10-mile journey goes up by 80p to £25.48.

A 10-mile trip after 10pm will be £32.85, a £1 increase.

Regulation and licensing committee chairman Tom Adams described it as “a genuinely fair agreement”.

“We had to think about the costs of running a taxi business, including the cost of fuel and insurance,” he said.

“But we didn’t want to put it too high as there was a danger it would put customers off altogether.”

Fife taxi fare increases ‘fair and responsible’

The idea of a Fife taxi fares increase was discussed with taxi operators at a meeting last month and most were in favour of it.

“We feel it’s a fair and responsible rise that doesn’t impact too much on the public,” Mr Adams said.

Fife Council confirmed earlier this year it was reviewing taxi fares.

Councillor Tom Adams said the Fife taxi fare rise was responsible.

Some companies complained they hadn’t seen an increase in several years while they struggled to make ends meet.

A report to Tuesday’s committee said: “The associations commented it was essential for them to obtain an increase in fares to allow them to keep up their ever-increasing costs.”

The decision comes five months after Perth and Kinross Council agreed to increase taxi fares by 15%.

At that point Anddy Lothian of Perth-based Ace Taxis said: “It seems steep but it’s down to necessity.

“And actually, the 15% increase won’t even cover the rising cost of fuel.”

The Fife fare changes will be advertised before being brought in to allow members of the public to appeal the decision.

