Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar

Fife taxi fares are rising by 12.5% to help firms keep up with the soaring cost of living.

Councillors agreed tariffs must rise for the first time since 2019.

And the new fares will come into effect from December 5.

The decision means the initial flag price will increase from £3.20 to £3.60 between 6am and 10pm.

And a 10-mile journey goes up by 80p to £25.48.

A 10-mile trip after 10pm will be £32.85, a £1 increase.

Regulation and licensing committee chairman Tom Adams described it as “a genuinely fair agreement”.

“We had to think about the costs of running a taxi business, including the cost of fuel and insurance,” he said.

“But we didn’t want to put it too high as there was a danger it would put customers off altogether.”

Fife taxi fare increases ‘fair and responsible’

The idea of a Fife taxi fares increase was discussed with taxi operators at a meeting last month and most were in favour of it.

“We feel it’s a fair and responsible rise that doesn’t impact too much on the public,” Mr Adams said.

Fife Council confirmed earlier this year it was reviewing taxi fares.

Some companies complained they hadn’t seen an increase in several years while they struggled to make ends meet.

A report to Tuesday’s committee said: “The associations commented it was essential for them to obtain an increase in fares to allow them to keep up their ever-increasing costs.”

The decision comes five months after Perth and Kinross Council agreed to increase taxi fares by 15%.

At that point Anddy Lothian of Perth-based Ace Taxis said: “It seems steep but it’s down to necessity.

“And actually, the 15% increase won’t even cover the rising cost of fuel.”

The Fife fare changes will be advertised before being brought in to allow members of the public to appeal the decision.