‘I wouldn’t trade a minute I spent with him’: Funeral held for Dunfermline cyclist Rab Wardell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘I wouldn’t trade a minute I spent with him’: Funeral held for Dunfermline cyclist Rab Wardell

By Amie Flett
September 7 2022, 2.50pm Updated: September 7 2022, 4.04pm
Cyclists joined the funeral cortege as it passed through Dunfermline.
Cyclists joined the funeral cortege as it passed through Dunfermline.

Dozens of people have turned out to remember the life of Dunfermline mountain biker Rab Wardell.

The 37-year-old died at home from cardiac arrest last month – just two days after winning a Scottish championship.

Rab’s funeral was held on Wednesday at the crematorium in Dunfermline.

Rab died aged 37.

A large group of cyclists was among those who joined the funeral cortege before the service.

A live stream was made available online and the service was also shown on a screen outside.

Rab’s dad, Jack, told the service his son had became known for his love of “adventure and travel”.

Cyclists joining the cortege at East End Park.

On behalf of the family he thanked those attending and watching on, adding: “He (Rab) has touched many people’s hearts and inspired many more.

“He made us laugh, he made us proud, rest in peace.”

Cyclist Katie Archibald – who was Rab’s partner – previously told how she had battled in vain to save his life after he went into cardiac arrest in bed next to her.

The group made their way to the crematorium.
Many stood outside to watch the live stream of Rab’s funeral.

In an emotional speech at the service, she shared memories of their time together – and touched on Rab’s battle with depression.

She said: “Hundreds times I’ve replayed how it could be different and what I would do to save him, and what I would do to have him back, but all I have is words, useless words like sorry.

“I have no idea how I’ll live without him but I wouldn’t trade a minute I spent with him.”

Mourners outside Rab’s funeral.

Before his death, Rab was about to become the first ambassador for the mental health charity Tiny Changes following the passing of a close friend.

Attendees at the funeral were asked to make donations to the cause – set up in memory of former Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison – in honour of Rab.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Meet the people who waited hours to see the Queen's cortege in Tayside
0
The cortege passing over the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Applause and tears as thousands pay respects to Queen on final journey through Tayside…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Fife woman travels hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0
Tomasz Makos.
Drink-driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens on A92 in Fife
Huge crowds watch the Queen's Cortege on the Kingsway at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Richard Prest.
The Queen's cortege travels through Tayside and Fife - as it happened
0
Traffic chaos on the M90 today due to the roadworks at Junction 2. Pic Kenny Smith, Kenny Smith Photography Tel 07809 450119
Queen's cortege: Where and when it will pass through Fife
0
Queen Elizabeth II's body will travel through Tayside and Fife on Sunday.
Queen's coffin cortege: The full route

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0