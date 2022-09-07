‘I wouldn’t trade a minute I spent with him’: Funeral held for Dunfermline cyclist Rab Wardell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of people have turned out to remember the life of Dunfermline mountain biker Rab Wardell.

The 37-year-old died at home from cardiac arrest last month – just two days after winning a Scottish championship.

Rab’s funeral was held on Wednesday at the crematorium in Dunfermline.

A large group of cyclists was among those who joined the funeral cortege before the service.

A live stream was made available online and the service was also shown on a screen outside.

Rab’s dad, Jack, told the service his son had became known for his love of “adventure and travel”.

On behalf of the family he thanked those attending and watching on, adding: “He (Rab) has touched many people’s hearts and inspired many more.

“He made us laugh, he made us proud, rest in peace.”

Cyclist Katie Archibald – who was Rab’s partner – previously told how she had battled in vain to save his life after he went into cardiac arrest in bed next to her.

In an emotional speech at the service, she shared memories of their time together – and touched on Rab’s battle with depression.

She said: “Hundreds times I’ve replayed how it could be different and what I would do to save him, and what I would do to have him back, but all I have is words, useless words like sorry.

“I have no idea how I’ll live without him but I wouldn’t trade a minute I spent with him.”

Before his death, Rab was about to become the first ambassador for the mental health charity Tiny Changes following the passing of a close friend.

Attendees at the funeral were asked to make donations to the cause – set up in memory of former Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison – in honour of Rab.